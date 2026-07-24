Osun ALGON Backs Suspension of All Motor Parks

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State chapter, yesterday backed the suspension of all motor parks in the state following the leadership crisis that rocked the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the subsequent suspension of the union’s leadership and all transport union activities in Osun State.

The union stated this during a meeting jointly held by NURTW, RTEAN, Motorcyclists and Tricyclists Union,

Chairmen of the 30 Local Government Councils and Ife East Area Office, Modakeke, where it was resolved to back the suspension.

It would be recalled that the crisis within the union has become a security threat to the state, especially to members of the public who largely rely on public transportation.

In a statement issued and jointly signed by Hon. Samuel Idowu Abiodun, chairman, ALGON, Osun State; Olubisi Oladosu, General Secretary, and the union spokesperson, Hon Mufutau Adegbite, said the suspension of the union leadership by the local government chairmen was in the exercise of their constitutional powers and authority over public motor parks in line with Paragraph 1(e) of the Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which should remain in force pending further review.

They remarked that as a temporary measure, there should be a leadership for transport services in the state to protect the businesses of transport operators and members of the public who rely on the public transportation system.

According to them, “After extensive deliberations with all units and branches of National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Motorcycles and Tricycle Unions in the state and consultations with relevant stakeholders, including traditional rulers, the another members of transport unions have been appointed as Caretaker Management Committee in the state pending further consultations with the National Secretariat of the transport unions to elect substantive state leaders for the union.”

The members are Chief Kazeem Oyewale, State Chairman; Mutiu Ayinde, State Secretary; Luqman Ahmed, State Treasurer.

Others are from RTEAN, which include: Rasheed Ayinde, State Chairman; Mufutau Adebisi, State Secretary, and Wahab Maruf Dodo, State Treasurer, while

Ismaila Raimi, State Chairman, Adebayo Tajudeen, State Secretary, and Tajudeen Akeem, State Treasurer, are from the Motorcyclists and Tricyclists Union.

They remarked that all the property of the union should be handed over to the aforementioned people while the security agencies are urged to provide the necessary assistance to ensure a seamless handover.

The union noted that ALGON and all branches of the transport unions in the state appreciate the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force for its swift response in averting bloodshed last Monday and restoring normalcy to all motor parks.

ALGON, however, called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the new caretaker management committee to ensure seamless operations in all motor parks across the 30 local government areas and Ife East Area Office in the state.

The union equally called on the security agencies to provide the necessary support to the new caretaker management committee and continue security surveillance at all motor parks and garages to ensure the safety of transport operators and commuters.

ALGON, therefore, promised to continue the engagement of all relevant stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the crisis.