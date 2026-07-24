ORO Raises Alarm as Ghana Detains Nigerian Onion Trucks, Warns of Trade Crisis

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The President of the Regional Observatory of Onion in West and Central Africa, ORO, Isa Aliyu, has made a passionate appeal to the Government of Ghana to urgently secure the release of Nigerian onion trucks detained at Kotoku Market in Accra, warning that the impasse could cripple cross-border agricultural trade.

Speaking to journalists in Sokoto on Thursday, Aliyu said the trucks, loaded with highly perishable onions, have been prevented from offloading since Tuesday, July 21, 2026, by some Ghanaian onion traders despite several diplomatic overtures to resolve the matter.

He described the development as a direct threat to the stability of trade relations between Nigeria and Ghana, noting that the continued delay is already causing substantial financial losses to Nigerian exporters and farmers whose livelihoods depend on the commodity.

“Onions are highly perishable agricultural commodities, and the prolonged delay has already resulted in substantial financial losses for Nigerian exporters. If this situation persists, the quality of the produce will continue to deteriorate,” Aliyu said.

The ORO president disclosed that the matter had been escalated through diplomatic channels, including engagements with relevant trader associations in Ghana and through the ECOWAS Trade Directorate, where Nigeria’s Trade Director formally wrote to his Ghanaian counterpart.

“Regrettably, despite these interventions, the situation remains unresolved,” he lamented, stressing that Ghana and Nigeria are both signatories to the ECOWAS Protocol and the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, which guarantee free movement of goods.

Aliyu also drew attention to what he called a clear case of imbalance and unfair treatment, noting that while Ghanaian traders operate freely in Nigeria, their Nigerian counterparts are being subjected to harassment and blockade at Kotoku Market.

“Ghanaian onion traders operating in Nigeria are treated with dignity, fairness and respect. They conduct their businesses freely and receive every necessary support because we regard them as brothers and partners in regional trade,” he stated.

He further explained that under the current arrangement brokered earlier this year, Nigeria is expected to supply 16 trucks of onions weekly to Ghana, while the Republic of Niger supplies about 10 trucks. In contrast, Ghanaian traders purchase more than 50 trucks of onions from Nigeria weekly.

Aliyu argued that international trade must be governed by existing laws and regional agreements, not by the actions of individual traders or market associations, warning that allowing the situation to persist could undermine years of economic integration efforts in West Africa.

The ORO president issued a 24-hour ultimatum, saying if the trucks are not released by 2 p.m. on Friday, stakeholders would be compelled to meet and consider further action. “I will be under serious pressure to convene a meeting so that we can decide on the necessary action from our own side,” he said.

Despite the frustration, Aliyu reiterated ORO’s commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution, expressing hope that Ghanaian authorities would act swiftly to release the trucks and preserve the longstanding trade relationship between both countries in the interest of regional food security and economic stability.