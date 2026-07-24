Army Declares Soldier Amutu Wanted for Selling Military Uniforms to Terrorists

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) has declared one of its personnel, Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu, wanted over his alleged involvement in the illegal sale and supply of military uniforms to terrorists and other criminal elements.

In a statement, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major Oluwatope Aluko, disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the soldier, who was serving at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory, absconded from his unit on 3 June 2026.

According to the statement, the appropriate military authorities have consequently declared him wanted, while intensive efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend him to face a comprehensive investigation and appropriate disciplinary action in line with extant military laws.

The Corps reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, indiscipline and any act capable of undermining the operational effectiveness, integrity and reputation of the Nigerian Army or threatening national security.

“The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps wishes to state unequivocally that it has zero tolerance for misconduct, indiscipline, or any act capable of compromising the operational effectiveness, integrity and reputation of the Nigerian Army or threatening national security. Any personnel found to have aided terrorists, criminals or other non-state actors through the unauthorised sale, diversion or distribution of military uniforms, accoutrements or other controlled items will be subjected to the full weight of military and civil laws,” the statement said.

The Corps appealed to members of the public to support ongoing efforts by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the wanted soldier, urging anyone with useful information to report it immediately to the nearest military formation or any security agency.

It also reassured Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to accountability, professionalism and the protection of military assets, stressing that it would continue to strengthen internal control measures and ensure that every allegation of misconduct is thoroughly investigated, while all personnel found culpable are held fully accountable.