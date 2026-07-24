NDC Guber Candidate Decries Indiscriminate Sealing of Non-Indigeneous Business Premises in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A governorship candidate of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwara State for 2027 election, Professor Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia has decried the alleged indiscriminate sealing of business premises of the non indigenes of the state over disputed or unpaid taxes, levies and regulatory charges in the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the Media Office of the gubernatorial candidate and made available to journalists, Ajia said, “Any premises sealed without due process should be reopened immediately”.

Ajia stated that, “Kwara belongs to everyone who lives, works and invests in it.

“State institutions must never be used to intimidate any ethnic community, political opponent, or perceived supporter of an opposition party.

“If these actions continue, we will consult affected businesses, civil society, and legal counsel and pursue every lawful remedy available”.

He added, “Every business must pay lawfully imposed taxes. However, every assessment must be transparent, itemized, based on published law, and subject to proper notice, objection, and fair hearing.

“Tax enforcement must never depend on administrative discretion”.

“Sealing a functioning business should be a last resort. It prevents the business from earning the money needed to settle its obligations and harms employees, families, suppliers and customers.

“Except where there is an immediate public safety risk, government should prioritize engagement, independent review, reasonable payment plans, and judicially supervised recovery.

“I am equally troubled by reports that many affected businesses may be owned by long settled non-indigenous residents, including people perceived to support my candidacy and the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

“While this alleged pattern requires verification, it is serious enough to demand immediate transparency.

“I call on KW-IRS to disclose the legal basis and calculation of the charges, the notices and appeal opportunities provided, and the authority under which each affected business was sealed”.

Ajia therefore said, “Under the Forward Kwara Agenda, we will expand the tax base without destroying existing businesses. Kwara needs revenue, but it also needs businesses that can survive, grow, create jobs, and contribute to our shared prosperity”.