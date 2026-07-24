No Opposition to Tinubu’s Re-elelction, Says Former Taraba Deputy Governor

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

A former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, and newly inaugurated Director General of the Renewed Hope People Advocacy (RHPA), Armayau Abunakar, has declared that there is no opposition to the reelection bid of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2027 general elections.

He made the declaration after he was inaugurated as the Director General of the Renewed Hope People Advocacy on Wednesday in Abuja

Abunakar said there’s no opposition to the APC as the party has taken over the country.

“Everybody knows, even the blind knows because the party has taken over the country.

“We have almost all the governors with us, the majority of members of the National Assembly together with us, we have members of the State Houses of Assembly: These are major stakeholders, and these are parameters that will show you that APC is already blessed by the entire Nigerians, and therefore I don’t see any reason why Mr. President will not come back for the second time.

Speaking on the inability of the opposition to make impact in the general elections he said, “what impact would they make? It is very clear. Where are the parameters? Where would they start? We have already gone far, hundreds of miles away from them.

“My message to the opposition is that it is high time at this moment in time to join the winning party, the APC. In Nigeria today, we don’t need opposition. Mr. President has done a lot to the entire knooks and crannies of this country.

“It is visible. His achievements are very glaring. What can the opposition say against Mr. President? I believe there’s nothing. So it is up to them to join the moving train, the canoe of Noah, so that we can together move and reach the promised land,” he said.

Dayo Fasola who was also inaugurated alongside with the DG as the movement’s women leader said, the president is an advocate of women empowermentl and that he has shown that right from when he was governor of Lagos State.

“I am so grateful to be a part of this great movement. And when it comes to women, our leader president Bola Tinubu, it was he back then in Lagos that made us to know that we women were being shortchanged, and he created the awareness. Since then, he has marked the footsteps we are now following, and the women are now being encouraged and being carried along in the scheme of things.

“We are very grateful to our leader, and father, and by the grace of God, he will get to the promised land once again.”

She said, “I’ve paid my dues and I think it’s time for women to take their rightful place in the scheme of things. I’m glad you were with us in the inauguration. You can see seasoned veterans, the array of exceptionally gifted individuals that we have with us in this group.

“And we are set to lead and follow him because wherever you see women, things go on well. Wherever you see women, we achieve success. Wherever you see women, we achieve our ends,” she added.