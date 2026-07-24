NHRC, Federal High Court, APC, Others Declare Support for Credible Elections Consortium unveils independent election results platform

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Federal High Court of Nigeria, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday declared support for the efforts by civil society groups to ensure credibility and integrity in the 2027 general election.

They made the declaration yesterday in Abuja during the inaugural stakeholders’ meeting of the National Electoral Accountability Consortium (NEAC) and launch of the Independent Election Results Platform (IERP).

The IERP, according to the civil groups, is designed to allow citizens to independently upload and verify polling unit results, which will in turn strengthen electoral transparency, curb manipulation and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s elections.

Speaking at the occasion, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), while declaring support for the initiative, maintained that credible elections remain fundamental to the protection of citizens’ civil and political rights.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN), commended TAP Initiative and the National Electoral Accountability Consortium for spearheading the project, noting that the innovative platforms that promote transparency, accountability and public participation would significantly strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Represented by the Commission’s Chief Legal Officer, Uzoamaka Ifechi-Fred, the executive secretary promised that the Commission would work with relevant stakeholders to advance free, fair, inclusive and peaceful elections while protecting every Nigerian’s right to participate in governance without fear, intimidation or discrimination.

It noted that as Nigeria’s apex human rights institution, the NHRC would continue its tradition of election monitoring to safeguard citizens’ rights throughout the electoral process.

The Commission urged stakeholders to embrace innovation, sustain constructive dialogue and work collectively towards deepening electoral integrity and democratic governance.

She said: “Credible elections are fundamental to the protection of citizens’ civil and political rights and innovative platforms like this that enhance transparency and public participation contribute significantly to strengthening our democracy.

“As we all know, the National Human Rights Commission normally conducts election monitoring to ensure that the rights of people are protected during elections. As we deliberate today, I encourage all stakeholders to foster constructive dialogue, embrace innovation and work collectively towards declining electoral integrity and democratic governance in Nigeria.”

Also, in his goodwill message, the Deputy Chief Registrar, Litigation, Federal High Court, Abuja, Tamara Preye, commended the initiative, noting that it would drastically reduce election-related cases at courts.

According to her, the Federal High Court is currently grappling with a high number of pre-election-related suits.

“You know what the judiciary is; usually that’s where people head to air their grievances, and you can imagine the number of cases that we already have in the court now from pre-election.

“Initiatives like this, I believe, will help to probably reduce some,” she said.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, represented by Sylvanus Yekpe, who commended the initiative, disclosed that the ruling party supports every effort aimed at promoting transparency in the electoral process.

He urged participants to take the message of peaceful elections back to their communities, stressing that violence-free polls remain essential for Nigeria’s democratic stability.

Earlier, the Executive Director of TAP Initiative, Martin Obono, said the Independent Election Results Platform was conceived to empower ordinary citizens to become active participants in election transparency by uploading polling unit results directly to an independent platform.

Meanwhile, Obono stressed that the platform is open to all the political parties who may decide to use it for their own election monitoring and observation.

“In case IREV fails as it always does, the idea is to pull results together, harmonize them, coordinate them and have a simple data standard that is generally acceptable and then you can easily verify that data on the platform and also respond,” he said.