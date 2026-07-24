  • Friday, 24th July, 2026

IGP Warns Against Illegal Bearing of Arms, Declares Police Will Deal with Any Such Act

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has warned against people bearing arms illegally, stating that only the police were recognised to carry arms.

The IG, who  spoke at the security stakeholders’ meeting held at the old banquet hall of the Government House, Makurdi, yesterday, said the police were prepared to deal with people possessing illegal arms.

He described the insecurity in Benue State as unacceptable and a source of “sleepless nights” for residents and security agencies.

He stated that Benue was once known as a peaceful and hospitable state but regretted that the state had been overtaken by violence.

He added that the crisis had gone beyond farmer-herder clashes, with criminal gangs, kidnappers and political interests worsening the situation

Condemning the cycle of attacks in the state and reprisals, the IG directed that such  must end just as he conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s directive that insecurity in the would no longer be tolerated.

“We are tired of this issue of attack and retaliation. When you attack then you hear of retaliation,

“We are the only ones recognized to carry arms around. No other person is entitled to do that. You cannot move around freely carry arms and think there’s no Law and Order in this country. This will not be tolerated,” he said.

The IG,  who warned against unauthorised people bearing arms vowed to crack down on illegal firearms, adding that  police officers had been directed to act decisively under Force Order 237 when confronted by armed criminals.

In his speech, Governor Hyacinth Alia of the state, appreciated the visit of the IG, describing it as timely and a demonstration of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment in tackling insecurity through community policing and collaboration with state governments.

Alia regretted that attacks on communities in the state had resulted in loss of many lives, disruption of farming activities and threatening national food security.

He said his administration had strengthened inter-agency collaboration through regular Security Council meetings, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations, and would continue supporting security personnel and the families of fallen heroes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.