Bago: Why We’re Demanding 13% Derivation from FG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has defended the decision of the state government to demand 13% derivation from the federal government hinging the request on the effect of the hydro electric dams on communities in the state.

The state currently houses four major hydro electric dams in the country – Jebba, Kainji, Shiroro and Zungeru.

Exchanging views with the the Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission, Mr Cyril Tsenyil, Bago said the disaster caused by the overflows of water from these dams “is enormous” and required substantial funds to remediate the effects before charging the commission to support the governments request for the 13% derivation.

The governor said despite the benefits of the dams to the nations’ economy they have contributed immensely to environmental degradation and loss of lives and property.

Bago also advocated a meeting with his counterparts in the north central geopolitical zone of the country to find solutions to the menace of communal clashes among members of communities in the zone.

The meeting, he said, should be held under the auspices of the newly created Commission but did not recommend the venue noting that communal clashes have become rampant in the zone leading to loss of lives and property therefore requiring joint approach to bring it to a halt.

Such a meeting, Bago said would be an avenue for the commission to fully address other developmental challenges facing the Zone.

The governor commended the commission for doing “remarkably well” but urged it to prioritise the issue of insecurity and communal clashes especially farmer- herder clashes before promising to provide an office for the organisation in Minna.

The Managing Director, of the Commission, Tsenyil, said the Commission was committed to building a strong partnership based on the Act establishing it which included planning and implementing of programmes for sustainable development across the north central region.

Tsenyil added that such activities covered the areas of transportation, roads, healthcare,education, agriculture, industrialization, water supply, electricity and telecommunications.