Anambra APC Stakeholders Close Ranks Ahead of 2027 Elections

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the fallout of party primaries that has left the party fractured, the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Anambra State have decided to close ranks, reconcile aggrieved members and form a united front ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking in Abuja at a stakeholders’ engagement on the leadership crisis in the state, National Deputy Chairman, South, Dr. Benjamin Nwoye, acknowledged the previous attempt to restore peace in the Anambra State chapter of the party.

Nwoye, who is also the Chairman of the FactFinding and Reconciliation Committee, said the mandate of the committee was clear which is to identify the immediate and remote causes of the leadership crisis in the state.

This, he said, further included to engage all relevant stakeholders, reconcile aggrieved members, and recommend measures that would deliver a peaceful, credible and lasting resolution.

He noted that information available to the National Working Committee (NWC) and from preliminary engagements, the issues giving rise to the leadership crisis include the alleged removal of elected party officials at different levels.

Also, part of the issues included alleged removal of names of those who won primary elections and replacement of same with those who never participated in or won the election.

The NWC member said other consideration also included taking the party to court without due process and without exhausting the internal party dispute and grievance resolution mechanisms.