Guinness Announces 57.3% Profit Increase, Declares Additional N7 Interim Dividend

Kayode Tokede

Guinness Nigeria Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2026, delivering another quarter of strong financial performance.

The company declared profit after tax of N14.91 billion in Q2 2026, up by 57.3 per cent from N9.5 billion reported in Q2 2025.

Consequently, profit before tax closed Q2 2026 at N22.59 billion, representing an increase of 66.7per cent from N13.55 billion in Q2 2025.

Earnings per share improved to N6.81, up from N4.33 in the corresponding period last year.

Reflecting the Company’s sustained profitability and strong financial position, the Board of Directors have approved an additional interim dividend of N7.00 per ordinary share, representing a distribution of approximately N15.33 billion.

This follows the N2.00 per ordinary share interim dividend paid after the first quarter, bringing the total interim dividend declared for shareholders to N9.00 per ordinary share.

Together with the N2.00 per share interim dividend paid earlier this year, the total interim dividend declared now stands at N9.00 per ordinary share, underscoring the Board’s confidence in the Company’s sustained earnings performance, healthy cash generation, and long-term growth prospects.

Building on the strong start to the financial year, Guinness Nigeria sustained positive momentum across its business, recording revenue of N142.27 billion in Q2 2026, a 20per cent increase from N118.66 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2025.

Gross profit grew to N53.99 billion, while operating profit increased to N24.34 billion, driven by disciplined execution, improved commercial performance, and continued focus on operational excellence.

The Company’s financial position also continued to strengthen during the quarter, with net finance costs reducing significantly to N1.75 billion from N4.61 billion in the prior-year period.

Commenting on the results, Chairman of the Board, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, in a statement said:

“Our performance in the first half of the financial year demonstrates the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our long-term strategy.

“The declaration of an additional interim dividend reinforces our confidence in Guinness Nigeria’s financial strength and our commitment to creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

Also, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Girish Sharma in a statement said: “Our Q2 performance demonstrates that the momentum we’ve built is being sustained through disciplined execution and a relentless focus on our consumers and customers. We continue to strengthen our commercial capabilities, improve operational efficiency and invest behind our portfolio, while maintaining a prudent approach to capital allocation.

“As we continue building a high-performance organisation with an entrepreneurial spirit, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and creating lasting value for all our stakeholders.”

Guinness Nigeria remains committed to Building for More by driving sustainable growth, strengthening operational excellence, and creating lasting value for shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities it serves.