Centenary Lecture: Yoruba Tennis Club Hosts Gov Eno on Democracy, Good Governance

Funmi Ogundare

The Yoruba Tennis Club (YTC) is set to host the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, who will deliver the third edition of its centenary seminar/lecture series, themed: ‘Democracy and the Imperative of Good Governance: Renewing Hope in Challenging Times’, as part of activities marking its 100th anniversary.

The programme is scheduled to hold on August 6, at the Greetings Hall of the Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour.

The General Secretary of the club, Lookman Kotun, in a statement, noted that the seminar forms part of its centenary celebration and is intended to reinforce its longstanding role as a platform for intellectual engagement, leadership, culture and civic discourse.

According to him, the lecture would provide members and invited guests the opportunity to engage Governor Eno in discussions on democratic governance, leadership and the development strides recorded in Akwa Ibom State under his administration.

“The seminar series is conceived as a platform for ideas and reflection, interrogating the past, engaging the present and illuminating pathways to the future,” he stated.

He described Governor Eno as an accomplished businessman, clergy and management expert whose career spans the banking, private and public sectors.

“His leadership style, commitment to human capital development and passion for excellence have distinguished him in both business and governance.

Kotun noted that Governor Eno’s administration has prioritised human capacity development, collaboration with public and private institutions, and initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for the people of Akwa Ibom State.

The general secretary noted that the club has remained one of Nigeria’s foremost social and cultural institutions, promoting dialogue, fellowship and leadership for a century.

“It’s centenary celebration is themed ‘A Century at the Forefront of History and Tradition’, emphasising the club’s commitment to preserving its heritage while contributing to Nigeria’s cultural and intellectual development,” he stated.

Kotun noted that the lecture would bring together members of the academia, the organised private sector, public officials and sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom State as part of activities commemorating its 100 years of existence.