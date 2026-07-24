TranESS C&I Unveil Youth Energy Talent Programme

TranESS C&I, the commercial and industrial energy storage business unit of Transsion Holdings, has reinforced its commitment to Nigeria’s education and clean energy sectors through the launch of a Youth Talent in Energy Storage Programme and the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Ansar Foundation.

The announcements were made during the company’s inaugural “Empowering Education, Illuminating the Future” Education Industry Summit held in Abuja.

The summit convened private school proprietors, university administrators, education leaders, industry experts, and government stakeholders to address the impact of unreliable electricity on educational institutions across Nigeria.

The summit served as a platform for stakeholders to examine practical solutions to one of the sector’s most pressing challenges, the rising financial and operational burden of inconsistent power supply and explored how energy storage technologies can support more resilient learning environments.

Opening the summit, , C&I Sales Director at TranESS, Charlie Wang, reaffirmed Transsion Holdings’ long-term commitment to Africa and its investment in sustainable infrastructure that supports economic and social development across the continent.

Delivering the keynote address, President and Founder of Al-Ansar Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, highlighted the critical role of reliable electricity in modernising Nigeria’s education sector, noting that dependable energy infrastructure is essential to improving teaching, learning, and institutional productivity.

During the technical sessions, TranESS C&I showcased tailored commercial and industrial energy storage solutions designed specifically for schools and higher institutions. Participants received insights into the long-term cost advantages of transitioning from diesel-powered generation to cleaner energy alternatives, implementation roadmaps, and opportunities for direct technical consultations with the company’s specialists.

The summit also featured contributions from ecosystem partners, including itel Appliances, Apparelcare, Cawin Mobility, and representatives of the Private Secondary School Association Abuja, reinforcing the importance of cross-sector collaboration in driving sustainable development.

A major highlight of the event was the official launch of the Youth Talent in Energy Storage Programme, unveiled by Global Marketing Director, TranESSitel Energy, Farrah Huang. The initiative aims to train more than 3,000 Nigerian energy storage technicians over the next three years through five regional training centres across the country.

Complementing the programme, TranESS also announced plans to develop specialised energy storage management courses through Transsion University, with outstanding Nigerian students to be selected annually for advanced training opportunities in China. The initiative is designed to strengthen local technical capacity and support Africa’s growing clean energy ecosystem.

Further underscoring its long-term investment in human capital development, TranESS C&I signed a MoU with Al-Ansar Foundation to establish structured pathways for internships, employment opportunities in China, and educational exchange programmes for qualified Nigerian candidates.

Under the agreement, Al-Ansar Foundation will coordinate the identification and preparation of eligible participants, creating a structured pipeline between Nigerian educational institutions and TranESS’ global operations.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, company representatives noted that developing local talent is critical to accelerating Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more reliable energy solutions while creating meaningful career opportunities for young people.

Closing the summit, Anisa, Business Development Manager at TranESS C&I, encouraged participating institutions to translate dialogue into action by embracing sustainable energy solutions that improve educational outcomes and institutional resilience.

The Abuja summit marks an important milestone in TranESS C&I’s engagement with Nigeria’s education sector, reflecting the company’s broader vision of supporting sustainable development through innovation, strategic partnerships, and investments in people.