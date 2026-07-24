CANAL+ Secures Broadcast Rights for Glasgow 2026

CANAL+ has confirmed that the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will be broadcast live on SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa, giving DStv and GOtv subscribers access to the 11-day multi-sport event.

More than 500 African athletes are expected to compete across 10 sports and six para sports, with SuperSport providing dedicated coverage of the Games, including a curated feed focusing on African medal contenders.

Additional events will also be available across overflow channels and streaming platforms.

The Games, scheduled to take place from 23 July to 2 August in Glasgow, Scotland, will be available to subscribers on DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream.

In Nigeria, coverage will air on SS Africa 1 and SS Africa 2, which will be temporarily rebranded as SS Commonwealth 1 and SS Commonwealth 2 for the duration of the Games.

David Mignot, CANAL+ Africa and MultiChoice CEO, said: “We are pleased to confirm the broadcast rights for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will be available on SuperSport to our DStv and GOtv subscribers, with a dedicated focus on the African athletes who will aim to do their countries and the continent proud at this major global athletics showpiece.

“The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games is a continuation of our investment in ensuring that our viewers and subscribers receive the sports and entertainment content that resonates with them the most.”

Nigeria is in Glasgow with one of the continent’s strongest teams, led by former world record holder Tobi Amusan, para weightlifters Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Esteher Oyema, and shot put champion Chukwuebuka Enekwechi.

Other African athletes expected to feature prominently include Ghanaian sprinters Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Moroccan Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali, Côte d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cissé, Tanzania’s Alphonse Simbu and Gabriel Geay, as well as South Africa’s Chad le Clos, Akani Simbine, Pieter Coetzé and Lythe Pillay.

Live coverage will be available throughout the Games on SuperSport, while updates, results and highlights will also be accessible via SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport.com.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is ongoing across four venues in the Scottish city, featuring competitions in athletics, aquatics, cycling, boxing, weightlifting and other para sports.