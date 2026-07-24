  • Friday, 24th July, 2026

ASKY Expands Fleet Size with Two New Boeing 737 MAX8 Aircraft

Business | 1 second ago

Stories by Chinedu Eze

ASKY has marked a major milestone with the delivery of two brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in July 2026, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable connectivity across Africa.

The first jet, registered ET-BCJ, arrived in Lomé on July 5, followed by ET-BCK on July 16. Both feature a dual-class configuration with 16 Business and 144 Economy seats, delivering superior passenger comfort while setting new benchmarks in fuel efficiency and CO₂ reduction.
With the acquisition, ASKY’s fleet now stands at 17 aircraft, including 8 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, underscoring its resolve to operate one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleets in the region.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony in Lomé, ASKY’s CEO Mr. Esayas Woldemariam HAILU stated: “This delivery is a powerful statement of our resilience and long-term vision. It reflects the trust of our strategic partners, the dedication of our team, and the exemplary supportive environment fostered by the Government of Togo, which continues to champion Lomé as a premier aviation and logistics gateway. These aircraft will enhance schedule reliability, open new markets, and deliver the seamless travel experience our passengers expect, as we continue unifying Africa through air travel.”

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