Nigeria, ILO to Deploy Data-Driven Interventions Against Child Labour

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has that henceforth it’s actions against proliferation child labour will be driven by reliable national data.

It expressed its commitment to work with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) using evidence-based policies and Intervention to eradicate child labour in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Kamil Shoretire, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the validation workshop of the 2024 National Child Labour Survey Report.

Shoretire said that credible statistics remains indispensable for evidence-based policymaking, effective planning and efficient resource allocation in tackling child labour, forced labour, human trafficking and modern slavery.

He described child labour as a violation of children’s rights and obstacle to sustainable development, adding the practice denies children education, exposes them to hazardous work and perpetuated poverty.

“Child labour deprives children of education, exposes them to hazardous conditions and perpetuates poverty, particularly in agriculture, domestic work, mining, construction and street trading,” he said.

Apart from providing deeper insights into the magnitude and trends of child labour, Shoretire said the survey findings will enable stakeholders to target interventions, prioritise vulnerable sectors and strengthen collaboration nationwide.

“Reliable statistics are essential for evidence-based policy, effective planning and resource allocation,” Usman said.

Shoretire said Nigeria’s ratification of ILO Conventions Nos. 138 and 182, alongside the reviewed National Action Plan for the Elimination of Child Labour (2026–2030), demonstrated government’s resolve to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 8.7.

“The findings will strengthen labour inspection, improve social protection and promote responsible business conduct across supply chains,” he said.

In her remarks, the ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Ms. Vanessa Phala, said the validation exercise underscored Nigeria’s renewed commitment to safeguarding children through policies backed by credible evidence.

Represented by Ms. Inviolata Chinyangarara, ILO Senior Specialist on Workers’ Activities (ACTRAV), Phala said the survey highlighted progress recorded, existing gaps and priority areas requiring urgent interventions.

“This gathering is not simply about validating the report; it is about reaffirming our collective responsibility to the children of Nigeria, who are the future of this country,” she said.

She urged policymakers and stakeholders to translate the findings into practical programmes that would protect vulnerable children and ensure they remained in school rather than workplaces.

“Behind every statistic is a child whose laughter, learning and future depends on the decisions we make today,” Phala said.

Also, the Head of the Social Affairs Division, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alves D’Almada, said child labour and forced labour remain major challenges across West Africa.

He said that ECOWAS will continue to strengthen regional strategies, partnerships and peer learning to address the problem of child labour across the region.

“Child labour and forced labour remain major challenges in our region. We reaffirm ECOWAS’ commitment to eliminating both through stronger regional cooperation, peer learning and sustained action,” he said.

On his part, the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr. Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, urged stakeholders to strengthen the report through constructive technical inputs.

Adeniran, represented by Mr. Bishop Ohioma, Head of the Field Service and Methodology Department, NBS, said suggestions by participants would enhance the quality, credibility and policy relevance of the survey report.

He expressed NBS’s commitment to producing quality official statistics that met international standards and appreciated development partners for supporting the survey and validation exercise.