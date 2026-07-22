Tinubu to Badejo-Okusanya: Your Election is Triumph for Excellence, Gender Inclusion

• Tasks new NBA president to sustain legal profession’s role as vital pillar of democracy

•Says her career is distinguished by integrity, professionalism, commitment to justice

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mrs. Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN) on her election as the first elected and second female President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He described her emergence as a watershed in the legal profession and a triumph for merit, excellence, and gender inclusion.

The President, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Badejo-Okusanya’s remarkable career, distinguished by integrity, professionalism, and commitment to justice, has earned her the confidence of her colleagues across the country.

Tinubu affirmed Mrs Badejo-Okusanya’s emergence reflected the growing recognition of women’s invaluable contributions to nation-building and the administration of justice.

He, however, expressed confidence that her leadership would further strengthen the legal profession by upholding the rule of law and promoting reforms that enhance access to justice for all Nigerians.

Tinubu urged the new NBA president to collaborate with all stakeholders to advance judicial reforms, protect the sanctity of the Constitution, and sustain the legal profession’s role as a vital pillar of a democratic society.

The president wished her a successful tenure and assured her of his government’s continued commitment to working with the Nigerian Bar Association to deepen democratic governance, promote justice, and build a more prosperous and united Nigeria.

“I extend my hearty congratulations to the President-elect of the NBA for her victory. As the first elected female president of the Association of Lawyers in Nigeria, Mrs Badejo-Okusanya has made history.

“She has once again shown that our women can attain any heights in pursuit of excellence in their careers and ambitions, both in the private sector and in public service.

“I urge you to reach out to the other contestants, unify the bar and make efforts to correct issues that arose during your election. I wish you a successful tenure and service to the legal profession and our country at large,” Tinubu stated.