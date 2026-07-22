Kogi L-PRES Flags-off Awareness Campaign on Implementation of Mass Artificial Insemination

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Kogi State Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (Kogi L-PRES) has flagged-off an awareness campaign for the implementation of a Mass Artificial Insemination (AI) Program, aimed at boosting livestock productivity across the livestock value chain clusters in Kogi State.

Speaking at the event in Lokoja yesterday ,the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin said the programme reflects the commitment of the administration of Governor Usman Ododo to modernize livestock production and strengthen food security in Kogi State

Bolarin explained that Artificial Insemination offers key advantages over natural mating, including access to superior genetics for higher milk yields and faster growth, reduced disease transmission, and lower production costs for the livestock farmers.

“We are providing technical support through trained technicians and capacity building to ensure farmers succeed with this new technology.

“The goal is simple: healthier animals, higher productivity, and better income for the livestock farmers. With the right training and support, Kogi livestock farmers can compete nationally,” Dr. Bolarin said.

The State Project Coordinator (SPC), Kogi L-PRES, Mr. Otaru Abdulkabir Onoruoyiza, said the Mass AI Program was designed to provide livestock farmers with access to superior genetics and technical support to improve meat and milk production, growth rates, reproduction, and disease resilience.

The Coordinator noted that while livestock remains vital to food security, job creation and economic growth, the sector still faces challenges of poor breeds, low productivity, and limited access to modern breeding technologies.

“Through artificial insemination, livestock farmers will gain access to superior genetic resources and technical support services capable of delivering improved meat and milk production, faster growth rates, enhanced reproductive performance, and greater economic value,” he said.

He added that the program aligns with both the L-PRES Project Development Objective and the Kogi State Agricultural Development Plan, which prioritize productivity, resilience, value addition, and increased farmer incomes.

According to him, the first phase will cover 1,500 cows and 500 goats using conventional and sexed semen.

“Eligible livestock farmers profiled under L-PRES can present 3 to 5 animals each for the AI exercise.

“To sustain the program, Kogi L-PRES Project has engaged Genedxx Nigerian Ltd to deliver AI inputs and technical support services to the profiled livestock farmers in Kogi State.

“The L-PRES Project has also commenced the construction of three (3) Livestock Improvement and Breeding Centres (LIBCs), One (1) in each senatorial district, to fully domesticate the AI activities for continuous breed improvement and ensure sustainability.

The SPC urged livestock farmers to adopt AI, noting that globally it has improved herd quality, reduced production constraints, and boosted profitability.

The State Project Coordinator who expressed appreciation to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, for his continued support and commitment to agricultural transformation and livestock development in Kogi State.

“We equally acknowledge the invaluable support of all stakeholders whose dedication and contributions continue to strengthen the successful implementation of the L-PRES Project in Kogi State”, the coordinator stated.

He urged participants to engage actively to ensure a successful rollout and impact of this noble initiative.

“With this intervention, Kogi State aims to build a more productive, resilient, and commercially viable livestock sector to meet rising demand for animal products,” he said.

Dr. Tolu Omotugba, State Chairman of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), commended Kogi L-PRES for the quality of consultants selected.

He stressed that ranching is essential to maximize the benefits of mass AI.

The 5-day sensitization campaign exercise would run from Monday, July 20th to 24th, 2026, at Lokoja targeting livestock farmers across value-chain clusters.