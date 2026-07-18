UNICEF Boss Hails Sokoto’s Investment in Health, Digital Skills for Children

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Executive Director of UNICEF, Catherine Russell, has commended the Sokoto State Government for its commitment to child health and digital innovation, saying the state is showing what is possible when leadership, partnership and community effort align.

Speaking to journalists at the Government House in Sokoto yesterday, the UNICEF chief said her visit to the Rumbukawa Primary Health Centre and the Sokoto Digital Village left her inspired. She noted interactions with health workers, teachers, local officials and mothers who are determined to give children the best start in life.

She also met children and young people whose curiosity and ambition, she said, are proof that investing in young Nigerians is the wisest investment in the country’s future. “I met children whose creativity and ambition remind us why we must keep investing in them,” she said.

“What defines that future is the extraordinary talent, resilience, and innovation of its people,” she stated. She added that the choices made today for children will shape Nigeria for decades, stressing that every child who is healthy, learning and protected strengthens not just their family, but their community, state and the nation.

The UNICEF leader described the Rumbukawa facility and the Digital Village as examples of determination translated into action. She said the health centre shows frontline workers delivering care despite limited resources, while the Digital Village is equipping young people with coding, design and entrepreneurship skills to solve local problems.

Reaffirming UNICEF’s commitment, she said the organisation remains a trusted partner to Nigeria and will continue working with the Federal Government, Sokoto State Government, communities, development partners and young people to ensure every child can survive, thrive, learn and reach their full potential. “When we invest in a child in Sokoto, we are investing in the future of Nigeria,” she concluded.

Responding the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Engr. Muhammad Idris Gobir who represented Governor Ahmed Aliyu, reaffirmed government readiness to partner with any development organisation whose interventions directly benefit the people of the state.

Gobir said the state government is tackling maternal and child mortality head-on. He disclosed that 1,500 nurses and midwives have been recruited and deployed to rural communities where their services are most needed. In addition, 2,440 Community Health Extension Workers have also been employed to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

The Deputy Governor further stated that the administration has integrated Tsangaya/Quranic schools in 10 local government areas as part of efforts to modernize informal education. He added that skills acquisition centres have also been established for Almajiri and out-of-school children to equip them with vocational and life skills.

He appreciated UNICEF for its technical and financial support, noting that the partnership has helped the state implement key strategic policies in health, education and child protection.

Gobir reiterated the government’s commitment to rebuilding and remodelling schools across the state to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils.

However, he lamented that insecurity has continued to undermine government efforts, particularly in the education sector. He called for sustained collaboration with development partners to address the challenges and ensure no child is left behind.