Court Dismisses Suit by Bayelsa Traditional Ruler Challenging Shell’s Divestment, Pollution

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Yenagoa Division of the Federal High Court yesterday dismissed a suit challenging the divestment of Shell from onshore assets and pollution of the Ekpetiama community.

The suit filed by King Bubaraiye Dakolo, traditional ruler of Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa also sought redress and remediation of cumulative pollution of Dakolo’s domain for 40 years.

Dakolo alleged that the divestment by Shell did not follow the stipulated guidelines in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

However, presiding judge, Justice Ayo Emmanuel in a ruling dismissed the case for being filed out of time adding that under the statute, any objections to divestment on has to be filed within three months.

Emmanuel also held that the traditional ruler lacked the ‘locus standi’ to institute the case as he had no role in the divestment.

The judge further stated that the plaintiff failed to explore and exhaust the conflict resolution mechanism mechanisms by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The judge noted that the failure according to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) rendered the suit invalid.

“Plaintiff’s failure to satisfy the mandatory statutory conditions precedent under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) strips this Court of jurisdiction.

“The plaintiff further contended that the injuries complained of constitute a “continuing injury, thereby creating a continuous cause of action that escapes the limitation periods.

“However, looking closely at the pleadings, the Plaintiff joins historical grievances stretching back decades with specific events that allegedly took place around 2024. A continuous injury means a recurrence of the legally wrongful act itself, not the continuous persistence of the injurious effects of a singular past act.

“From the facts presented, the alleged causes of action against the public officers (the 4th, 5th, and 6th Defendants) arose well outside the mandated 3-month period prescribed by POPA.

“Furthermore, the claims touching on tortious liability are caught by the five-year limitation threshold under Section 16 of the Limitation Law of Bayelsa State,” Emmanuel ruled.

Reacting, Counsel to the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Lawrence Edet who spoke for the defendants thanked the court for dispensing justice to their favour.

Counsel to Dakolo, Chuks Uguru, said that they will pursue the case beyond the trial court and will be heading to the court of appeal.

He said, “We are not dispirited, we are not discouraged, we are not deterred. We shall fight this matter to the utmost end. So, we are already looking forward to the Supreme Court. If at the end of the day, the judiciary in Nigeria tells the people of Ekpetiama Kingdom that their rights cannot be ventilated because they right lost their right of action, then we will take it in good faith. But we will take the battle to the last, the court of last resort, which is the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Environmental justice group, Social Action in its reaction to the judgement, expressed regret that the court had to ignore the quest for environmental justice and technicalities.

Dr. Prince Edegbuo, Resource Justice Manager at Social Action said: “It is very unfortunate that a matter as important as this that is gaining international traction in home countries where these international companies come from and the activities being condemned but our legal system finds it convenient to discard a case that has caused so much hardship and suffering on the people.

“The pollution had devastated the environment and denied people of their livelihoods and even affected the reproductive health of the people, it is heartbreaking that the Federal High Court struck out this case.

“We will meet at the Appeal Court, we will not relent, we shall continue to support the Ekpetiama people in this litigation, this is just the court of first instance,” he said.

Ekpetiama community is in the neighbourhood and part of host communities to the Gbarain-Ubie gas plant and Gbarain oilfields.

Listed as defendants in the suit No. FHC/YNG/CS/81/2025, are Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, Shell Petroleum N.V, Shell UK PLC.

Others are Attorney General of the Federation, The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Minister of Petroleum Resources and Renaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

It would be recalled that Renaissance Energy Africa, a consortium of indigenous oil firms in March 2025 acquired the onshore and shallow waters oil and gas assets hitherto operated by SPDC, following the divestments by Shell UK PLC, the parent company to SPDC.