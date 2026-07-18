Onuesoke Faults Thanksgiving Ceremonies By Newly-elected Politicians 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Businessman, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted the growing trend of newly elected politicians and candidates organising lavish thanksgiving ceremonies immediately after winning elections.

He cited concerns over ostentatious displays of wealth amid economic hardship, the politicisation of religious pulpits, and the insensitivity of celebrating political victories while citizens struggle for survival.

Onuesoke, who made the observation while addressing journalists in Warri yesterday, pointed out that public office is a call to service and not an occasion for self-congratulation.

“You were elected to serve the people, not to celebrate as though you have finally secured personal wealth,” he said.

He argued that viral videos showing supporters spraying naira notes in churches and presenting extravagant gifts, like live cows, during these services are highly insensitive given Nigeria’s widespread economic challenges.

“Honestly, sometimes I wonder why newly elected politicians do thanksgiving and give testimonies after winning elections. The question I asked myself is, are they thanking God for giving them opportunity to serve their people with the whole of their hearts?

“Or are they thanking Him because they want to take over office just to steal and milk the poor? I honestly wish I know why politicians hold thanksgiving after winning elections. I feel it is high time churches stop it. This is not making sense at all,” he stated.

The former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant maintained that if elected officials truly wish to give thanks to God, their prayers should be for wisdom, integrity, humility, and the strength to serve faithfully, adding that they should ask God to help them protect public funds, resist corruption, and fulfill the promises they made to the electorate.

He questioned the need for extravagant celebrations before any meaningful work is done, noting that such displays can create the impression that public office is being treated as a personal reward rather than a public trust.

He argued that instead of celebrating, politicians should focus on delivering the dividends of democracy.

“The real thanksgiving should come after years of honest service, visible development, and lives positively impacted, not immediately after taking office,” he advised.

Onuesoke maintained that the greatest expression of gratitude to God is not a lavish ceremony but transparent leadership, prudent management of public resources, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

He urged elected officials to remember that voters entrusted them with responsibility, not privilege, adding that history will judge them by their performance rather than by the size of their celebrations.