NEPL/Seplat Energy Deepens Inclusiveness, Empowers Over 110 Youths, Upgrades Visually Impaired Centre in Edo Communities 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Chief Operating Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Samson Ezugworie, has described the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) as a strategic investment in people, communities and the nation’s future.

He disclosed this during the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited/Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) graduation of 110 young Nigerians from the empowerment programme in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The training was to equip youths with practical renewable energy skills and start up support to build sustainable livelihoods, serve their communities and contribute to Nigeria’s clean energy future.

The JV also commissioned an upgraded classroom block and modern learning facilities for the Visually Impaired Unit at Ihogbe College, Benin City, expanding access to quality education for underserved learners and reinforcing its commitment to inclusive community development.

The inauguration is a further demonstration of its commitment to inclusive community development.

Delivered under the JV’s Diversity and Inclusion programme, the project included the renovation of three classrooms, an administrative office and an inverter room, as well as the provision of specialized learning equipment to improve teaching and learning outcomes for visually impaired students.

The intervention is expected to provide a more supportive learning environment for students with visual impairment, strengthen the capacity of teachers, and improve access to quality education for learners who require specialised support.

Held under the theme, ‘Lighting Up the Nation: Empowering Youths in Renewable Energy Solutions’, the YEP graduation ceremony featured exhibitions of practical solutions developed by participants during the programme, including solar home systems, mini-grid prototypes, solar dryers, biogas digesters and energy audit tools.

Ezugworie said the programme is designed to help young people convert technical training into income generating enterprises, while also addressing real needs in homes, schools, health centres and small businesses that require reliable, affordable and cleaner energy solutions.

He noted that the initiatives demonstrate the NEPL/Seplat JV’s strategic approach to creatinglong-term value in its host communities through education, enterprise development, youth empowerment, energy access and social inclusion.

“The Youth Entrepreneurship Programme is here to stay. We have sustained it over the years with our Joint Venture partner because we believe that investing in young people is fundamental to nation-building,” he said.

Ezugworie said the programme goes beyond skills acquisition by providing graduates with take-off grants to support the launch of their businesses and enable them to begin creating value within their communities.

“Today, we celebrate your achievement, but tomorrow, we want to celebrate your impact. Your contribution should extend beyond personal success to creating opportunities, solving problems and transforming communities,” he told the graduating youths.

The Director, External Affairs and Social Performance of Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe, said the YEP reflects the JV’s commitment to building community resilience by connecting young people with skills that are relevant to the future of work and the evolving energy landscape.

“Across Nigeria, families, schools, healthcare facilities and small businesses are seeking reliable, affordable and cleaner energy.By equipping young people with renewable energy skills, we are helping them create new sources of livelihood while empowering them to become problem- solvers in their communities,” she said.

Afe noted that the initiative was conceived to bridge the gap between learning and enterprise, ensuring that training translates into practical outcomes for individuals, families and local economies.

She added that YEP forms part of the JV’s broader education and community development ecosystem, which includes the PEARLS Quiz Competition, undergraduate scholarships, the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP), solar-powered STEAM laboratories and energy access initiatives across host communities.

Also speaking, Managing Director of NNPC Exploration and Production Limited, Nicolas Foucart, represented by Olubukonla Oyegbami, reaffirmed NEPL’s commitment to sustaining partnerships that expand opportunities for young people and strengthen community development.

Dr. Rita Erewele, represented by Gregory Anokwu, received the facility on behalf of the Edo State Secondary Education Board.