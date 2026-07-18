Investors Propose $145m Solar Plant to Position Abia as Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Manufacturing Hub 

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State is set to become Nigeria’s renewable energy manufacturing hub following a $145 million investment commitment for a solar panel production plant in Umuelele, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

Construction of the solar plant, to be delivered through a Public-Private Partnership with MD Nwakamma Nigeria Limited and Chinese technical partners, is expected to commence by the end of September 2026 when the first tranche of funding is scheduled for release.

Governor Alex Otti, who welcomed the investors on Thursday, July 17, 2026, described the project as a “strong vote of confidence” in Abia’s improving business climate and a major step toward his administration’s vision of making the state a preferred destination for local and international investors.

Receiving the team led by Dr. Oko Jaja in his office, Governor Otti expressed delight that the project had reached final investment decision stage.

“I’m glad you have reached the final investment decision of up to $145 million. That is very good. This is what we stand for — creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow and for people to invest,” the governor said.

“We had to do everything required to make the land available; and we assure you, if there is anything else you need for this investment, do not hesitate to let us know.”

Otti stressed that beyond the capital inflow, the real value of the investment lies in jobs, skills transfer, and economic growth.

“It is not just the investment. It is what goes with it — the jobs it will create, the GDP that will rise, and the prosperity it will generate. We don’t take investors lightly. We protect them and make life easy for them,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of MD Nwakamma Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Dennis Madu Nwakamma, said the facility will produce solar panels and accessories, and will prioritise Abia youths through skills acquisition.

“We are already training young people in solar installation. When operations begin, selected workers will be sent to China for advanced training in solar manufacturing,” he disclosed. “This will position Abia as a major hub for renewable energy manufacturing in Nigeria.”

Dr. Oko Jaja, Team Lead of the investors, commended the Otti administration for infrastructure development, ease of doing business, and investment protection, which he said gave the investors confidence to proceed.

Present at the meeting were the Commissioners for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday; Lands, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije; and the Director-General of the Abia State PPP.