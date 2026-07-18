Highlife Legends Get Lifeline as World Icon Unveils 2026 Concert, Awards in Rivers 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

World Icon Enter10ment has announced the second edition of the Highlife Legendary Concert and Award 2026, a charity-driven celebration designed to honour the pioneers of highlife music while providing support for living legends and the families of deceased icons.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 9, 2026, at the EUI Event Centre, Plot F11 Sani Abacha Road, GRA Phase III, Port Harcourt, with the red carpet commencing at 4p.m. and the main ceremony beginning at 5p.m.

Organisers said the initiative seeks to recognise the immense contributions of highlife musicians who shaped African music long before the era of streaming platforms and structured royalty systems, leaving many of them without adequate financial security despite decades of cultural impact.

This year’s edition will honour the legacies of Oliver De Coque, the Oriental Brothers, Victor Olaiya, and Mr. Lawrence Obusi, while also recognising contemporary artistes and promoters of the genre, including Kcee, Peter D Rock, Prof. Onye Egwu, and Nwaeze Dcomradeking.

The ceremony will be hosted by Oby Ivy and Chido, with comedy performances by Ko Baba, Akpan Okon, and Ojete TV, alongside a special appearance by businessman and philanthropist E-Money.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Convener Dr. Barnabas Nwagbo, said the project was established to preserve Nigeria’s highlife heritage and encourage younger musicians to embrace the genre.

“We are here to recognise the legends who dominated the music scene in the 1970s and 1980s. We celebrate both living legends and posthumous icons while inspiring a new generation of highlife musicians. Highlife music is gradually fading, and we believe this initiative will help preserve our cultural heritage,” he said.

Stage Coordinator, Olumah Isaiah, said the programme goes beyond honouring musicians by providing meaningful support to their families and stimulating economic activities around the event.

According to him, reinvesting in the families of music legends is a way of preserving their legacy while creating wider economic benefits for businesses, artisans and service providers connected to the entertainment industry.

Social Media Campaign Coordinator, Nnenna Okwor, said this year’s edition would also focus on discovering and encouraging emerging highlife talents through online music and dance challenges, with outstanding participants receiving recognition and opportunities to perform during the event.

“We want young people to know that highlife is not extinct. We are rewarding emerging talents and giving them a platform to showcase their abilities so the genre can continue to thrive,” she said.

Event Organiser, Ndudi Eboh, described the initiative as a global vision that extends beyond Nigeria, expressing confidence that the project would continue to expand internationally.

Co-Convener, Churchill Udedibor, recalled the success of the maiden edition, noting that many of the honoured music legends and their families had continued to express appreciation for the support they received.

“What we did last year positively affected the lives of these legends. We are determined to continue celebrating those who laid the foundation for Nigerian music and ensure that highlife regains the recognition it deserves,” he said.

The inaugural edition, held in September 2025, honoured 12 highlife legends, including Sir Fubara Orutugu, Victor Uwaifo, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, and the Oriental Brothers, attracting widespread attention across the South-East and South-South.

World Icon Enter10ment said the annual concert and awards will continue to serve as a platform for celebrating the architects of highlife music while preserving one of Africa’s most influential musical traditions for future generations.