Badaki: We’re Tackling Structural Challenges In Tourism Sector Through Tourism Transformation Mandate 

Charles Ajunwa

President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr. Aliyu Badaki, has said that the structural challenges of Nigeria’s tourism industry are being tackled by his administration through Tourism Transformation Mandate (TTM).

Badaki, who disclosed this in Lagos during a press conference, said he is marking one year in office with a renewed commitment to repositioning tourism as a strategic driver of national economic growth, investment, job creation and regional integration.

According to him, “the past year has not been viewed merely as a period for recording achievements, but as an opportunity to honestly diagnose the long-standing structural challenges that have constrained the growth of Nigeria’s tourism industry and begin implementing practical, sustainable solutions through the Tourism Transformation Mandate (TTM).

“The administration believes that meaningful transformation begins with acknowledging industry realities, mobilising stakeholders around shared priorities and taking deliberate actions that will outlive any single administration.”

He added, “The first year of this administration has been dedicated to changing the narrative of Nigeria’s tourism industry—from one defined by recurring challenges to one driven by deliberate solutions, strategic partnerships and measurable institutional reforms.

“While acknowledging that significant work remains, FTAN is confident that the foundations laid over the past year have repositioned the Federation and the organised private sector to play a more influential role in shaping the future of tourism in Nigeria.

“The Federation calls on governments at all levels, development partners, investors, industry practitioners and all stakeholders to join in advancing the collective vision of a globally competitive, investment-driven and sustainable tourism industry for Nigeria.”

According to him, the absence of a unified strategic direction, fragmented stakeholder engagement and weak institutional coordination have limited the effectiveness of the organised private sector in influencing tourism development.

Badaki said solution to this is to strengthen FTAN as a professionally governed institution with a shared strategic vision capable of coordinating the private sector and providing credible leadership for the industry.

“The administration developed and secured the adoption of the Tourism Transformation Mandate (TTM) as the Federation’s strategic blueprint, commenced implementation of a comprehensive work plan, set out strategies to strengthen the state chapters through the inauguration of zones in the second year of its administration, strengthened the secretariat, and institutionalised more inclusive engagement with member associations.

“Policy inconsistencies, fragmented regulation and inadequate private sector participation have continued to discourage investment and slow industry growth,” he said.

The FTAN boss recommended as solution to promote policy harmonisation, strengthen public-private dialogue and ensure that industry practitioners contribute meaningfully to tourism legislation and implementation.

According to Badaki, FTAN has participated actively in engagements surrounding the implementation of the NIHOTOUR and NTDA Acts, intensified advocacy for policy reforms, and maintained consistent representation of private sector interests in national tourism policy discussions.

He said, “The confusion and disagreement on the NIHOTOUR Act, 2022 was inherited from the past President of FTAN. The Act and its implementation have caused more harm than good which the industry has never witnessed before with lots of litigations going on especially with the involvement of the fifth columnists among our members because of their private gains.

“The position of FTAN is that both the Acts of NTDA and NIHOTOUR should be returned back to the National Assembly for re-enactment that will clearly define the roles of the Agencies and stakeholders. At the time being, the Agencies should focus on their initial mandate while the process is going on. FTAN is always open to constructive engagement and dialogue in resolving the issues with the Acts.

“We call on the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to fast track this process as a matter of urgency and in line with the Federal Government Renewed Hope Agenda for the nation.”

He added that the tourism sector has suffered from inadequate collaboration between government institutions and organised private sector operators.

As solution, he recommended institutionalisation of stronger partnerships that encourage joint planning, coordinated implementation and shared responsibility for tourism development.

He further said his administration successfully rebuilt productive working relationships with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, strengthened collaboration with NTDA and other government agencies, and reinforced FTAN’s recognition as the umbrella body of Nigeria’s organised private tourism sector.

“Nigeria’s tourism industry has not fully leveraged regional institutions to advance tourism cooperation, investment and cross-border partnership, reconnect Nigeria’s organised private tourism sector with regional institutions and promote Nigeria as a leader in West African tourism development.

He said that FTAN successfully restored its institutional relationship with the ECOWAS Commission, strengthened collaboration with COPITOUR and development partners, and expanded engagement with regional tourism organisations.

Nigeria has yet to fully occupy its natural position as the regional hub for tourism dialogue, investment promotion and private sector collaboration.

To achieve this, he recommended to position Nigeria as the preferred destination for regional tourism meetings, investment forums and policy dialogue.

“The administration secured historic ECOWAS support for the COPITOUR Executive Meeting to be hosted in Abuja during NTIFE 2026, providing an unprecedented platform for regional cooperation, investment promotion and cross-border tourism partnerships.”

As the tourism sector continues to face limited visibility despite its significant contribution to economic diversification and employment, Badaki recommended the strengthening of advocacy, strategic communication and stakeholder engagement to improve public awareness and increase confidence in the sector.