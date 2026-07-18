NESCAFÉ Next Level Promo Rewards Over 41,000 Consumers, Supports Entrepreneurial Ambitions

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NESCAFÉ, Nigeria’s leading coffee brand, has concluded the NESCAFÉ Next Level Promo, rewarding more than 41,000 consumers across the country through a nationwide campaign designed to celebrate consumer loyalty while supporting entrepreneurial ambition.

Running from April to June 2026, the promotion invited consumers to purchase promotional sachet of NESCAFÉ Original 3-in-1, uncover a unique code and enter for a

chance to win airtime, cash prizes and entrepreneurial support. The promotion attracted over 240,000 entries and culminated in four Grand Winners receiving prizes to advance their entrepreneurial journeys.

Reflecting the nationwide reach of the promotion, the four Grand Winners emerged from different parts of the country: Yusuf Najimdeen from Plateau State, Jennifer Sunday from Kaduna State, Nwojiji Chukwu Emeka from Ebonyi State, and Ani Ikechukwu Olalanya from

Lagos State. The winners received business grants, professional tools tailored to their craft in in software development, make-up artistry, photograph and fashion design as well as access to specialized masterclasses designed to strengthen their skills and support the growth of their businesses.

Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Wassim Elhusseni, Managing Director and CEO, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said “At Nestlé, our purpose is to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. While we deliver on this purpose through the nutritious, high-quality products we provide, we also strive to create meaningful value for ourn consumers and the communities we serve. The NESCAFÉ Next Level Promo is one of the ways we express this commitment, rewarding the loyalty and trust of our consumers while supporting their aspirations with opportunities that can make a lasting difference.

Echoing this commitment, Jean-Pierre Duplan, Category Lead, Coffee, Nestlé Nigeria, added “At NESCAFÉ, we understand that behind every cup is someone pursuing a goal, building a business or working towards a better future. The NESCAFÉ Next Level Promo was designed to reward the loyalty of our consumers while providing meaningful support that empowers them to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey. It reflects our belief that when ambition is supported with the right opportunities, great things can happen.”

For Jennifer Sunday, one of the four Grand Winners from Kaduna State, participating in the promotion required just a single sachet of NESCAFÉ. “When I bought a sachet of

NESCAFÉ, I never imagined it would change my life. Today, I have received a business grant, a professional make-up kit and the opportunity to learn from industry experts through a masterclass. This experience has given me hope and renewed my confidence to keep building my business. I sincerely thank NESCAFÉ for this incredible opportunity.”

As part of the grand finale experience, the winners also visited Nestlé Nigeria’s Agbara Factory, where they gained first-hand insight into the people, processes and quality

standards behind every cup of NESCAFÉ, further strengthening their appreciation of the care and expertise that go into producing the brand they have come to know and trust.

The conclusion of the NESCAFÉ Next Level Promo marks another milestone in the brand’s commitment to supporting the ambitions of Nigerians. Beyond rewarding consumer loyalty, the promotion forms part of NESCAFÉ’s broader youth empowerment efforts, including the

My Own Business (MYOWBU) initiative, which equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills, confidence and opportunities to build sustainable businesses. Together, these initiatives demonstrate NESCAFÉ’s continued commitment to empowering young people and enabling them to pursue their ambitions with confidence.