Auto Giants, Regulators Back Nigeria Auto Industry Summit on EV, CNG Transition

Bennett Oghifo

Leading automobile manufacturers, transport regulators and key government agencies have confirmed their participation in the 2026 Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU), signalling growing support for Nigeria’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered transportation.

The summit, organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), is expected to bring together policymakers, investors, financial institutions, fleet operators, technology providers and other industry stakeholders to deliberate on the future of clean mobility in Nigeria.

Major automobile companies that have thrown their weight behind this year’s edition include Weststar Associates Limited, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Jetour Nigeria, Carloha Nigeria, Simba Group, Cedric Masters Group, Coscharis Motors and Lanre Shittu Motors, among others.

The third edition of the summit is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme: “Nigeria’s Clean Mobility Future: The EV and CNG Journey Under the Bola Tinubu Administration.”

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has confirmed his participation as keynote speaker. He is expected to address issues relating to road safety, regulatory frameworks and the deployment of electric and CNG-powered vehicles across the country.

Also billed to speak at the summit are the Director-General of NADDC, Joseph Osanipin, and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG and EV), Ismaeel Ahmed. They are expected to provide updates on the federal government’s automotive industrialisation agenda, clean mobility policies and initiatives aimed at accelerating the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles.

Chairman of the 2026 Auto Summit Planning Committee, Rasheed Bisiriyu, described the event as timely, noting that Nigeria was intensifying efforts to promote cleaner transportation through increased adoption of electric vehicles and compressed natural gas.

According to him, the summit will provide a platform for government officials, automotive manufacturers, regulators, energy experts and transport stakeholders to assess ongoing reforms and develop practical strategies for advancing the country’s clean mobility agenda.

He said discussions would focus on measures designed to reduce transportation costs, lower carbon emissions and stimulate investment in alternative energy mobility solutions.

Bisiriyu added that participants would review the progress recorded under the Bola Tinubu administration in promoting EV and CNG adoption while identifying policy, infrastructure and financing gaps that require urgent attention.

He noted that the summit would also examine strategies for expanding EV charging infrastructure and CNG refuelling stations, encouraging local vehicle assembly, improving consumer awareness, attracting private sector investment and strengthening the regulatory framework needed to support sustainable transportation.

According to him, the objective is to move beyond policy discussions by generating practical recommendations capable of accelerating Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility.

Speaking on the significance of the event, NAJA Chairman, Theodore Opara, said the annual summit had become one of Nigeria’s leading automotive policy dialogue platforms, fostering collaboration between government institutions and private sector operators.

He stressed that achieving the country’s clean mobility goals would require strong partnerships among regulators, manufacturers, energy providers, transport operators, safety agencies and consumers.

Opara said the summit would focus not only on policy discussions but also on identifying practical solutions that would accelerate Nigeria’s journey towards affordable, cleaner and sustainable transportation.

Organisers expressed confidence that the summit would produce actionable recommendations to support the federal government’s drive to deepen investment in alternative fuel technologies, strengthen local automotive manufacturing, improve transport sustainability and position Nigeria as a leading player in Africa’s emerging clean mobility ecosystem. With broad participation already confirmed, this year’s summit is expected to rank among the country’s most influential gatherings on the future of the automotive industry.