ABC Transport Launches Group-Wide Fleet of 2026 Luxury Coaches

Bennett Oghifo

ABC Transport Plc, Nigeria’s foremost provider of premium intercity transportation and integrated logistics services, has officially launched a comprehensive Group-wide Fleet Renewal Programme with the arrival of the first batch of its brand-new 2026-model luxury coaches.

The comprehensive fleet renewal marks another significant milestone in the company’s continued investment in safety, innovation, customer experience, and operational excellence.

The arrival of these state-of-the-art coaches represents the first phase of a broader fleet modernisation initiative for the company’s Travel Division, with additional units expected before the end of the year.

The investment reflects ABC Transport’s unwavering commitment to continually renewing its fleet with world-class vehicles that deliver superior passenger comfort while meeting the highest international safety and environmental standards.

Designed to redefine road travel, the new luxury coaches are equipped with a range of advanced features, including individual USB charging ports for every passenger, high-definition CCTV surveillance systems, and GPS-enabled real-time vehicle tracking.

Engineered to redefine mobility on the road, the luxury coaches also feature electronically controlled speed limiters to prevent over-speeding and further enhance passenger safety.

The new fleet will primarily strengthen operations on ABC Transport’s high-demand night services on the Lagos–Abuja and Lagos–East corridors, including Owerri and Aba, while also being available for corporate charters, government movements, and private group bookings.

The company’s fleet renewal programme also extends to its highly popular Sprinter Service. Orders have already been placed for the latest-generation Toyota Hiace buses, with deliveries expected in the coming months.

The new minibuses will further enhance ABC Transport’s short- and medium-haul operations by offering customers improved comfort, enhanced safety features, greater fuel efficiency, and increased service reliability.

Speaking on the launch of the fleet renewal programme, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ABC Transport Plc, Mr. Jude Nneji, described the initiative as another bold step in the company’s long-term vision of maintaining its leadership position in Nigeria’s road transportation industry.

“This fleet renewal programme demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering the safest, most comfortable, and technologically advanced travel experience in the country. We are investing not just in new vehicles, but in the future of mobility, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. Our passengers deserve the very best, and we will continue to raise the benchmark for road transportation in Nigeria.”

Mr. Nneji added that the newly acquired coaches combine premium comfort with cutting-edge safety technologies that provide greater peace of mind for passengers while improving operational efficiency across the company’s nationwide network.

The Group-wide Fleet Renewal Programme extends well beyond the Travel Division and reflects ABC Transport Plc’s strategic commitment to modernising assets across all its divisions and subsidiaries.

In recent months, ABC Cargo Express Limited, the company’s logistics subsidiary, has significantly strengthened its operations through the acquisition of modern Forland trucks in multiple capacities to enhance nationwide cargo distribution, freight movement, and last-mile delivery capabilities.

Similarly, the company’s Haulage Division recently expanded its heavy-duty fleet with the addition of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks, reinforcing ABC Transport’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions, lower operating costs, and environmentally responsible logistics.

Collectively, these investments represent one of the company’s most significant fleet modernisation initiatives in recent years. From luxury intercity coaches and next-generation Toyota Hiace minibuses to modern logistics trucks and CNG-powered heavy-duty haulage vehicles, ABC Transport is strategically renewing its fleet across every business segment to deliver safer, smarter, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions.

For over three decades, ABC Transport Plc has remained synonymous with safety, reliability, innovation, and premium mobility services. Through continuous investment in modern technology, fleet renewal, and customer-focused innovation, the company continues to set the benchmark for road transportation and integrated logistics across Nigeria and West Africa.