Asharami Energy Hits 6m LTI-Free Man-Hours, Advancing Goal Zero Safety Culture



Asharami Energy Limited (AEL), Sahara’s upstream Exploration and Production business, through its subsidiary, Enageed Resources Limited (ERL), has achieved six million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free man-hours in its OML-148 operations, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and safety leadership as Sahara Upstream targets 350,000 barrels of oil per day by 2030.



LTI is a key indicator for workplace injuries that result in time away from work. The milestone reflects Asharami Energy’s ability to execute complex operations safely, in line with Sahara’s Beyond XXX vision, which builds on its 30-year legacy of responsible enterprise while marking its next chapter of impact, innovation and sustainable growth.

Chief Technical Officer, Asharami Energy, Leste Aihevba, said: “Operational excellence begins with protecting our people, stakeholders and communities. As we advance towards producing 350,000 barrels of oil per day, this culture will remain fundamental to how we safely deliver projects, increase production, and bring energy to life responsibly.”

He added: “Each LTI-free man-hour represents thousands of safe decisions, disciplined actions, and shared accountability in pursuit of our Goal Zero safety culture. That culture will continue to guide our journey as we unlock new growth opportunities. Zero is Possible.”

Representing the PSC partners, Nigerian Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Vincent Uwadileke, Asset Manager PSC Asset B, congratulated ERL, describing the achievement as a testament to discipline, vigilance and HSSE excellence. He urged the team to build on the milestone and strive towards seven million LTI-free man-hours next year.

Executive Director, Sahara Upstream, Ade Odunsi, described the achievement as proof of Sahara’s safety-first transformation agenda. “At Sahara, sustainable growth can only be achieved when safety is embedded in every decision, process and operation. Reaching six million LTI-free man-hours demonstrates the strength of our safety culture and operational discipline.”



Odunsi commended employees, contractors, regulators, host communities and partners. “This didn’t happen by accident; it happened because every single day, people chose to do things the right and safer way. That must remain our standard because everything else is built on safety,” he added.

The event featured the unveiling of the Six Million Man-Hours LTI-Free Safety Plaque, led by Temitope Shonubi, Adedeji Odunsi and Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, Executive Directors of Sahara, alongside NUIMS representatives Vincent Uwadileke and Jeffery Jaiyeola, Deputy Asset Manager (Technical) PSC Asset B, and Leste Aihevba.

Shonubi said: “The upstream business is unique. As you take out, you have less left, which is why our responsibility is not just to produce, but to do so safely and sustainably. We must move from technical production to being techno-commercial, ensuring every investment creates sustainable value and is executed using HSSE best practices. The better days must always be ahead.”

Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Bethel Obioma, highlighted communication’s role in sustaining safety culture. “Safety becomes truly impactful when it is understood, embraced, and practised by everyone. At Sahara, consistent communication keeps safety top of mind, reinforces accountability, and helps transform safety from a requirement into a shared responsibility.”



The milestone reinforces Asharami Energy’s position as a responsible energy partner and Sahara’s commitment to safe, sustainable operations, with safety remaining a defining pillar of the Sahara’s Beyond XXX vision.



