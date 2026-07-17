Assessing Impact of AI on Estate Surveying and Valuation Practice in Nigeria

Mudiaga Onome Umunadi

1.0 Introduction

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has led to the accelerated adoption/use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud computing, blockchain, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These emerging technologies no doubt have fundamentally transformed professional practice across every sector of the global economy. In the context of real estate industry, these technologies have led to revolution in terms of how property data are collected, analysed, interpreted as well as how they are applied in decision-making. AI has increasingly become particularly significant due to its ability to process large volumes of structured and unstructured data, identify hidden patterns, generate predictive insights, and automate repetitive tasks thus leading to improved efficiency, productivity as well as evidence-based decision-making (Russell & Norvig, 2021; Dwivedi et al., 2023; Vinuesa et al., 2020). As a result, AI is recognized more as an important driver of innovation, sustainability and operational excellence across industries.

Artificial Intelligence refers to computer systems capable of performing tasks that ordinarily require human intelligence, including learning, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, language understanding, and decision-making. Unlike conventional software that follows predefined instructions, AI systems continuously improve their performance by learning from historical and real-time data through machine learning algorithms (Dwivedi et al., 2023). Advances in deep learning, cloud computing and predictive analytics have expanded AI applications beyond automation to intelligent forecasting, optimization, and decision support. These capabilities have transformed sectors including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, transportation, and the built environment, enabling organizations to improve productivity while reducing operational costs (Patil, 2024; Tsallis et al., 2025).

Globally, estate surveying and valuation practice is undergoing rapid digital transformation through Property Technology (PropTech). AI-powered valuation models, predictive analytics, digital twins, smart buildings, drone-assisted inspections, and automated market analysis are improving valuation accuracy, investment appraisal, facilities management, and portfolio optimization (Baum, 2017; Braesemann & Baum, 2020; Ullah et al., 2018; Vigren et al., 2022). Beyond valuation, AI increasingly supports sustainable building management through intelligent monitoring systems, predictive maintenance, and energy optimization, improving the operational performance of commercial and residential properties (Hossain et al., 2023; Billanes et al., 2025; Aghili et al., 2025). These developments demonstrate that AI complements rather than replaces professional expertise by providing data-driven insights that strengthen professional judgment.

In Nigeria, technological adoption within estate surveying and valuation has increased steadily over the past two decades. Estate surveyors and valuers now utilize Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Global Positioning Systems (GPS), smartphones, digital mapping, cloud-based applications and property management software to improve property inspections, valuation analysis, market research, and client service delivery (Aihie, 2020; Edovia, 2023). Recent developments in smart building technologies further demonstrate how AI can optimize energy consumption, automate facility operations, and improve building performance, thereby enhancing property value and sustainability (Iluyomade & Okwandu, 2024; Rojek et al., 2025). Nevertheless, AI adoption in Nigeria remains relatively low because of inadequate digital infrastructure, fragmented property databases, unreliable electricity supply, poor internet connectivity, limited technical expertise and weak institutional support.

The increasing digitalization of the profession has also highlighted the need to strengthen digital competencies among estate surveying graduates and practitioners. Previous studies have emphasized the importance of integrating AI, data analytics, PropTech, and digital technologies into estate management curricula to prepare graduates for technology-driven practice (Oloyede et al., 2017; Oladokun & Gbadegesin, 2017). Such reforms would improve professional competence in valuation, investment analysis, facilities management, market forecasting, and sustainable property development. Furthermore, AI-enabled predictive systems are expected to support more efficient asset management, maintenance planning, and operational decision-making throughout the property life cycle (Patil, 2024; Tsallis et al., 2025).

Despite its numerous benefits, several challenges continue to hinder widespread AI implementation within the Nigerian real estate sector. These include inadequate ICT infrastructure, limited investment in digital technologies, insufficient property databases, cybersecurity risks, high implementation costs, resistance to organizational change, and concerns relating to transparency, accountability, privacy, and ethical decision-making (Aihie, 2020; Roshanaei et al., 2024). Since valuation outcomes have significant legal and financial implications, AI should be viewed as a decision-support technology rather than a replacement for professional expertise. Appropriate regulatory frameworks, ethical standards, and professional guidelines are therefore essential to ensure responsible AI adoption.

Against this background, this paper reviews the impact of Artificial Intelligence on estate surveying and valuation practice in Nigeria. Specifically, it examines the concept of AI, its applications within valuation and property management, the opportunities it offers for improving valuation accuracy, investment decision-making, facilities management, and sustainable real estate development, as well as the challenges affecting its adoption. The review contributes to the growing discourse on digital transformation by providing practical insights for practitioners, educators, researchers, professional bodies, and policymakers seeking to promote responsible AI adoption within Nigeria’s estate surveying and valuation profession.

2.0 Concept of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the branch of computer science concerned with developing computer systems capable of performing tasks that traditionally require human intelligence, including learning, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, language understanding, and decision-making (Russell & Norvig, 2021). AI enables machines to analyse large volumes of data, identify patterns, make predictions, and continuously improve their performance through experience without requiring explicit programming for every task. Unlike conventional computer programs that operate strictly on predefined instructions, AI systems possess adaptive capabilities that allow them to learn from historical and real-time data, making them suitable for solving complex problems across various industries. The rapid advancement of AI has also accelerated innovation in sustainability, intelligent infrastructure, cybersecurity, financial systems, and the built environment, demonstrating its broad applicability across modern economies (Vinuesa et al., 2020; Adhikari et al., 2024).

The evolution of Artificial Intelligence has progressed through several developmental stages. Early AI systems, developed during the 1950s and 1960s, were primarily rule-based or expert systems that relied on manually programmed rules to solve specific problems. Although effective for structured tasks, these systems lacked the ability to learn from new information and were limited by rigid programming structures (Nilsson, 2010). Advances in computing power, cloud technology, and data availability subsequently facilitated the emergence of machine learning, a subset of AI that enables computers to learn from datasets and improve predictive accuracy without continuous human intervention (Goodfellow et al., 2016). Recent developments in deep learning have further enhanced predictive modelling, intelligent forecasting, and data-driven optimization across numerous sectors, including energy systems, infrastructure management, and smart cities (Aguiar-Pérez & Pérez-Juárez, 2023; Alvarez et al., 2025).

Further technological advancement led to deep learning, which employs artificial neural networks modelled after the human brain to process complex and unstructured data such as images, speech, and videos. Deep learning has significantly enhanced applications such as facial recognition, image classification, autonomous vehicles, and predictive analytics (Goodfellow et al., 2016). Other AI technologies include Natural Language Processing (NLP), which enables computers to understand, interpret, and generate human language, and computer vision, which allows machines to interpret and analyse digital images and videos. More recently, generative AI, powered by large language models and advanced neural networks, has expanded AI capabilities by generating human-like text, images, computer code, and analytical reports, thereby transforming knowledge-intensive professions (Dwivedi et al., 2023). AI is also increasingly being deployed to improve sustainability, carbon reduction, and intelligent resource management through data-driven decision-making (Alghieth, 2025; Olawade et al., 2024).

The theoretical foundation of Artificial Intelligence is based on the concept of simulating human cognitive functions through computational algorithms. AI systems mimic human intelligence by learning from experience, reasoning logically, identifying relationships within datasets, making predictions, and supporting autonomous or semi-autonomous decision-making. Through machine learning algorithms, AI continuously refines its performance as more data become available, thereby improving prediction accuracy and operational efficiency. Consequently, AI has become an intelligent decision-support tool rather than merely an automated processing system (Russell & Norvig, 2021). These capabilities have also strengthened predictive maintenance, intelligent monitoring, and operational optimization across industrial and commercial environments (Patil, 2024; Tsallis et al., 2025).

Artificial Intelligence differs significantly from traditional Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Traditional ICT systems primarily facilitate data collection, storage, retrieval, communication, and processing based on predetermined commands. Their functionality depends largely on user instructions and predefined software logic. In contrast, AI extends beyond automation by incorporating learning capabilities, predictive analytics, intelligent reasoning, and adaptive decision-making. AI systems are therefore capable of identifying hidden patterns within large datasets, forecasting future outcomes, detecting anomalies, and recommending optimal decisions with minimal human intervention (Dwivedi et al., 2023). This distinction has positioned AI as the next phase of digital transformation across numerous professional disciplines, although issues relating to cybersecurity, interoperability, and data governance remain important considerations for successful implementation (Roshanaei et al., 2024; Albouq et al., 2022).

Within the real estate sector, Artificial Intelligence is increasingly transforming estate surveying and valuation practice through advanced data analytics and intelligent automation. AI-powered systems analyse historical property transactions, demographic information, neighbourhood characteristics, infrastructure development, environmental conditions, and macroeconomic indicators to estimate property values with greater speed and consistency. Automated Valuation Models (AVMs) utilise machine learning algorithms to generate property value estimates by analysing extensive market datasets, thereby supporting valuers in making informed professional judgments (Ifediora et al., 2025). Beyond valuation, AI is increasingly supporting smart building operations through predictive maintenance, energy optimization, intelligent monitoring, and sustainable facilities management, thereby improving asset performance and operational efficiency (Billanes et al., 2025; Aghili et al., 2025; Iluyomade & Okwandu, 2024).

Artificial Intelligence also enhances property market forecasting by identifying market trends, predicting future price movements, assessing investment risks, and evaluating demand patterns. Through predictive analytics, AI assists investors, estate surveyors, developers, and financial institutions in making evidence-based investment decisions. Furthermore, AI automates repetitive processes such as property data collection, report generation, lease administration, facilities management, and portfolio analysis, thereby improving operational efficiency while reducing human error (Ifediora et al., 2025). According to Ifediora et al. (2025), AI applications are increasingly extending beyond valuation into smart building management, energy optimization, sustainability, and intelligent asset management, trends that have been widely reported in recent smart building studies (Billanes et al., 2025; Hossain et al., 2023).

In Nigeria, the adoption of AI remains at an emerging stage, although previous technological innovations involving Geographic Information Systems (GIS), smartphone applications, and digital mapping have laid the foundation for AI integration. Studies by Ifediora (2022) and Ifediora and Efobi (2022) demonstrate that digital technologies have already improved property inspections, spatial analysis, market research, and client service delivery. As the availability of digital property databases and computational technologies continues to improve, Artificial Intelligence is expected to become an indispensable component of estate surveying and valuation practice, supporting more accurate valuations, enhanced market transparency, improved investment analysis, evidence-based professional decision-making, and sustainable property management.

3.0 Artificial Intelligence in Estate Surveying and Valuation Practice

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has increasingly become an integral component of estate surveying and valuation practice by improving the efficiency, accuracy, and reliability of professional services. Across developed economies, AI is applied in Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA), property market forecasting, investment appraisal, feasibility studies, facilities management, property management, land administration, and smart building operations. These technologies leverage machine learning algorithms, big data analytics, remote sensing, drone technology, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to process extensive datasets and generate timely decision-support information (Yigitcanlar et al., 2020).

One of the most prominent applications of AI is the use of Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), which estimate property values by analysing historical sales transactions, property characteristics, neighbourhood attributes, and macroeconomic indicators. Unlike traditional valuation methods that depend largely on manual analysis, AVMs provide rapid, data-driven estimates that improve valuation consistency while supporting professional judgment (d’Amato et al., 2011). Similarly, Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) systems have enhanced property taxation and municipal valuation by enabling governments to assess thousands of properties simultaneously with greater efficiency (IAAO, 2013).

Beyond valuation, AI supports investment appraisal and feasibility analysis through predictive analytics that evaluate market trends, investment risks, rental growth, and future capital appreciation. AI-powered systems also improve facilities management by monitoring building performance, predicting maintenance requirements, optimizing energy consumption, and enhancing occupants’ comfort in smart buildings (Pärn & Edwards, 2019). Furthermore, drone-assisted inspections, remote sensing technologies, and GIS integration have significantly improved property mapping, land administration, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure planning, particularly within rapidly urbanizing cities.

In developed countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia, AI applications are supported by comprehensive property databases, robust digital infrastructure, and mature PropTech ecosystems. Conversely, AI adoption in Nigeria remains relatively nascent. Existing applications are largely limited to GIS, smartphone-based applications, digital mapping, and computer-assisted property analysis. Studies by Ifediora et al. (2021) and Ifediora and Efobi (2022) reveal that while Nigerian estate surveyors increasingly embrace digital technologies, challenges relating to poor property data, inadequate infrastructure, and limited technical expertise continue to constrain widespread AI implementation. Nevertheless, recent studies indicate growing awareness of AI’s transformative potential within the profession. Ifediora et al. (2025) argue that AI will significantly improve valuation accuracy, property management, research, and sustainable real estate development as technological adoption increases.

Despite these technological advances, the literature consistently emphasizes that AI should complement rather than replace professional judgment. Property valuation remains both a science and an art, requiring ethical considerations, market interpretation, legal knowledge, and contextual understanding that cannot be fully replicated by algorithms (RICS, 2022). Consequently, AI serves as an intelligent decision-support system that enhances the productivity and analytical capabilities of estate surveyors and valuers while preserving the indispensable role of human expertise.

4.0 Opportunities Presented by Artificial Intelligence

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents significant opportunities for improving the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of estate surveying and valuation practice. One of the most notable benefits is enhanced valuation accuracy through Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), which analyse extensive property and market datasets to produce more consistent and reliable value estimates (d’Amato et al., 2011). AI also enables faster data processing, automated report generation, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision support, thereby reducing the time required for property appraisal and investment decision-making. Through machine learning algorithms, estate surveyors can forecast market trends, identify investment opportunities, assess potential risks, and improve portfolio management with greater precision (Yigitcanlar et al., 2020; Aguiar-Pérez & Pérez-Juárez, 2023). The ability of AI to process massive datasets and continuously improve prediction accuracy has further strengthened its role as an indispensable tool for evidence-based professional practice across numerous industries (Vinuesa et al., 2020).

Beyond valuation, AI significantly enhances property and facilities management by supporting predictive maintenance, optimizing energy consumption, monitoring building performance, and improving tenant comfort and satisfaction. AI-powered smart building technologies contribute to sustainable real estate development by reducing operational costs, minimizing equipment failures, improving resource utilization, and lowering carbon emissions (Ifediora et al., 2025; Billanes et al., 2025; Hossain et al., 2023; Aghili et al., 2025). Recent studies have further demonstrated that AI-driven intelligent monitoring systems can improve energy efficiency, automate building operations, and support sustainable management of commercial and residential properties (Iluyomade & Okwandu, 2024; Rojek et al., 2025). These developments align with global sustainability initiatives that recognize AI as a critical technology for achieving efficient resource management and sustainable urban development (Vinuesa et al., 2020).

Artificial Intelligence also strengthens urban planning, land administration, and real estate investment analysis through Geographic Information Systems (GIS), remote sensing, drone-assisted inspections, computer vision, and spatial analytics, enabling more informed planning and policy decisions. The technology improves transparency by detecting anomalies, identifying fraudulent transactions, enhancing data verification, and strengthening cybersecurity within digital property systems (Adhikari et al., 2024; Roshanaei et al., 2024). Furthermore, AI promotes interdisciplinary collaboration among estate surveyors, computer scientists, data analysts, urban planners, engineers, and software developers, thereby fostering innovation within the real estate sector. As noted by Baum (2017), AI and PropTech are redefining professional practice by complementing human expertise with intelligent decision-support systems that improve productivity, service delivery, operational efficiency, sustainability, and client satisfaction.

5.0 Challenges of AI Adoption in Nigeria

Despite the numerous benefits associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI), its adoption within Nigeria’s estate surveying and valuation profession remains constrained by several technological, institutional, and socio-economic challenges. One of the most significant barriers is inadequate digital infrastructure, characterized by unreliable electricity supply, poor internet connectivity, limited access to cloud computing, and insufficient high-performance computing facilities. These infrastructural deficiencies hinder the deployment of AI-powered applications that require stable internet access, cloud computing, continuous data processing, and seamless interoperability between digital systems (World Bank, 2021; Albouq et al., 2022). Furthermore, the absence of comprehensive, standardized, and reliable property transaction databases significantly limits the effectiveness of AI algorithms, which rely on large volumes of high-quality data to generate accurate predictions, automated valuation outputs, and market intelligence (Ifediora et al., 2021). Similar challenges relating to data availability and model reliability have been reported in AI-driven predictive analytics and intelligent infrastructure studies (Alvarez et al., 2025; Miraftabzadeh et al., 2021).

Another major challenge is the high cost of acquiring AI software, specialized hardware, cloud services, and professional training. Many estate surveying firms, particularly small and medium-sized practices, lack the financial capacity to invest in advanced digital technologies and the supporting infrastructure required for AI deployment. In addition, there is a shortage of professionals possessing expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and advanced analytics, resulting in slow adoption across the industry (Ifediora et al., 2025). Resistance to organizational change, inadequate digital literacy, and limited awareness of AI capabilities further discourage practitioners from integrating intelligent technologies into traditional valuation and property management processes. Studies on AI implementation have similarly identified technical capacity, workforce readiness, and organizational preparedness as major determinants of successful AI adoption (Patil, 2024; Tsallis et al., 2025).

Ethical, legal, and cybersecurity concerns also constitute significant obstacles to AI implementation. AI systems raise questions regarding data privacy, cybersecurity, algorithmic bias, transparency, explainability, accountability, and professional liability, particularly where automated valuation outputs influence high-value investment decisions and financial transactions (European Commission, 2020). Recent studies equally emphasize that cybersecurity threats, adversarial attacks, and weaknesses in AI governance frameworks may undermine confidence in AI-enabled decision-support systems if appropriate safeguards are not established (Roshanaei et al., 2024; Nicolas et al., 2025). Consequently, regulatory agencies and professional bodies such as the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) have an important role in developing ethical guidelines, professional standards, and regulatory frameworks that promote the responsible adoption of AI while safeguarding public trust. Addressing these challenges through sustained investment in digital infrastructure, quality data ecosystems, professional capacity building, and robust governance frameworks will be essential for unlocking the full potential of AI within Nigeria’s real estate industry while supporting sustainable digital transformation (Vinuesa et al., 2020; Olawade et al., 2024).

6.0 Future Prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Estate Surveying and Valuation

The future of estate surveying and valuation is expected to be increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as digital technologies continue to transform the global real estate industry. Emerging literature suggests that AI will move beyond basic automation to become an intelligent decision-support system capable of enhancing valuation accuracy, investment decision-making, property management, sustainability performance, and urban planning (Dwivedi et al., 2023; Vinuesa et al., 2020). Technologies such as machine learning, generative AI, digital twins, blockchain-enabled land administration, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing are expected to redefine professional practice by enabling real-time data analysis, predictive modelling, and intelligent property management. In particular, AI is projected to play a major role in energy optimization, smart infrastructure management, and sustainable urban development, reflecting its expanding relevance across the built environment (Aghili et al., 2025; Billanes et al., 2025).

One of the most promising developments is the integration of AI with digital twins and smart buildings. Digital twin technology creates virtual representations of physical buildings, allowing estate surveyors and facility managers to monitor asset performance, predict maintenance needs, optimize energy consumption, and improve building lifecycle management (Boje et al., 2020). Similarly, IoT-enabled smart buildings continuously generate operational data that AI systems can analyse to improve property performance, tenant satisfaction, predictive maintenance, and sustainability outcomes (Rojek et al., 2025; Hossain et al., 2023). Blockchain technology is also expected to enhance land administration by improving the transparency, security, and efficiency of property registration and ownership verification, while reducing fraud and strengthening data integrity in real estate transactions (Adhikari et al., 2024). Collectively, these technologies point toward a more intelligent, automated, and transparent property market ecosystem.

In addition, AI-driven predictive analytics is expected to significantly improve building operations and energy efficiency in both residential and commercial real estate. Studies have shown that AI applications in HVAC systems, energy modelling, and smart grid integration can optimize energy consumption, reduce operational costs, and support sustainability goals in the built environment (Aghili et al., 2025; Almeida et al., 2025; Ardabili et al., 2022). Furthermore, AI-based monitoring systems can enhance predictive maintenance and reduce asset failure risks by identifying early warning signals in building systems and infrastructure (Aminzadeh et al., 2025; Tsallis et al., 2025). These advancements demonstrate that the future of real estate practice will not only focus on valuation but also on intelligent asset performance management and sustainability-driven decision-making.

In the Nigerian context, the future of AI adoption depends largely on investments in digital infrastructure, property data management systems, and professional capacity building. Ifediora et al. (2025) argue that the increasing adoption of PropTech and AI will significantly improve real estate education, research, valuation practice, and sustainable property development. Consequently, universities offering Estate Management programmes should integrate AI, machine learning, data science, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), programming, and PropTech applications into their curricula to prepare graduates for technology-driven professional practice. This aligns with global trends where interdisciplinary collaboration between real estate professionals, data scientists, and engineers is becoming increasingly important for innovation in the built environment (Alvarez et al., 2025; Miraftabzadeh et al., 2021).

Despite these technological advances, future literature consistently emphasizes that AI will augment rather than replace estate surveyors and valuers. Professional judgment, ethical reasoning, legal interpretation, and market experience will remain indispensable in valuation assignments. However, concerns regarding cybersecurity, data privacy, algorithmic bias, and system transparency must be addressed to ensure responsible AI adoption in real estate practice (Roshanaei et al., 2024; Nicolas et al., 2025). Therefore, the future of the profession lies in the effective collaboration between human expertise and intelligent technologies to deliver more accurate, transparent, efficient, and sustainable real estate services in an increasingly digital economy.

7.0 Conclusion

Artificial Intelligence has emerged as one of the most transformative technologies influencing contemporary estate surveying and valuation practice worldwide. Evidence from the reviewed literature indicates that AI enhances valuation accuracy, supports predictive analytics, improves facilities management, accelerates property market analysis, and strengthens professional decision-making. Nigerian studies equally demonstrate that the profession has made gradual progress in adopting digital technologies such as GIS, smartphones, computer applications, and PropTech, thereby creating a strong foundation for wider AI implementation. Nevertheless, significant challenges remain, including inadequate digital infrastructure, poor data quality, insufficient technical competence, regulatory uncertainties, cybersecurity risks, and ethical concerns relating to algorithmic transparency and accountability. The reviewed studies consistently emphasize that Artificial Intelligence should not replace estate surveyors and valuers but rather augment professional expertise through intelligent decision-support systems. Human judgment, ethical responsibility, and professional accountability remain indispensable components of valuation practice. Consequently, successful AI integration requires coordinated efforts involving government agencies, universities, professional institutions, technology developers, and practicing professionals. Investment in digital infrastructure, continuous professional education, curriculum modernization, national property databases, and AI governance frameworks will significantly accelerate adoption. The future of estate surveying and valuation practice in Nigeria lies in the effective integration of Artificial Intelligence with professional knowledge and ethical standards. As technological innovation continues to reshape global real estate markets, Nigerian estate surveyors and valuers who embrace AI responsibly will be better positioned to deliver more accurate, efficient, transparent, and sustainable professional services while enhancing the competitiveness of the profession in the digital economy.

* Chief Umunadi, an Estate Surveyor and Valuer, and Managing Partner, Emokiniovo Umunadi & Partners, writes from Warri, Delta State