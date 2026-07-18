RELY R8: Jetour Nigeria Redefines Premium Pickup for Work, Play

Bennett Oghifo

Jetour Nigeria has launched the RELY R8, a premium, high-tech powerhouse engineered to conquer Nigeria’s toughest terrains while cradling you in SUV-like luxury.

Perfect for agriculture, escort operations, construction, logistics, or weekend adventures, it is the ultimate partner that refuses to compromise on comfort, style, or capability.

Built to Conquer Off-Road

The RELY R8 is over-engineered for the Nigerian environment, featuring high ground clearance, excellent approach/departure angles, and an advanced chassis built to resist strong crosswinds.

All-Terrain Adaptability: Switch seamlessly between multiple driving modes to tackle mud, sand, or asphalt, it is also ready for heavy-duty work and demanding off-road recovery.

Rock-Solid Stability: Engineered for maximum balance and a secure ride, even at high speeds, the RELY R8 departs from cramped, utilitarian cabins with a spacious, SUV-inspired interior that comfortably seats five adults.

“The RELY R8 delivers strength, reliability, and advanced technology in one vehicle,” says Kemi Adeola, representative of Jetour Nigeria.

“It delivers modern workhorse capability without compromising on premium comfort or safety.”

It comes with a high-performance chip powers L2+ intelligent driving assistance, a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and remote engine start.

Active Safety includes Intelligent Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking to keep every journey secure.

Crowned with accolades like Fastest Growing Auto Brand in Nigeria and Car of the Year (for the Jetour Dashing), Jetour Nigeria has been the sole authorized distributor since 2022.

The RELY R8 is backed by full manufacturer support, genuine parts, and expert after-sales service through Jetour’s only officially recognized dealer network including Elizade Nigeria Limited, New Era Autovehicle Services Limited, Kojo Motors, Germaine Auto

Centre, R.T. Briscoe Plc, TAB Autos Limited, and Mandilas Motors.

Jetour Nigeria advises prospects to book a test drive today at any of its authorized dealerships nationwide and experience the perfect fusion of rugged capability and modern luxury.