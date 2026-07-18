Carloha Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Partner to Make Chery Vehicle Ownership More Accessible

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has entered into a strategic partnership with Stanbic IBTC to provide vehicle financing solutions that will make Chery vehicle ownership more affordable and accessible to qualified customers across the country. The collaboration combines Stanbic IBTC’s vehicle finance expertise with Carloha’s innovative ownership benefits, creating a seamless pathway for Nigerians to own brand-new Chery vehicles with convenient repayment plans.

The partnership is built around the award-winning CarlohaCare-6-6-7 package, which offers customers six years of free scheduled service, a six-year warranty or up to 200,000 kilometres – whichever comes first; plus a seven-day repair promise. Under the repair promise, customers are entitled to a courtesy vehicle if their vehicle is not repaired within seven days, demonstrating Carloha’s commitment to exceptional after-sales support and customer satisfaction.

In addition to the CarlohaCare-6-6-7 benefits, customers who purchase eligible Chery vehicles under the scheme will enjoy one year of free fuel support, subject to weekly allocation. This added incentive further reduces the cost of ownership and reinforces Carloha’s dedication to delivering value beyond the point of purchase.

Through the collaboration, Stanbic IBTC Bank will provide Vehicle and Asset Finance facilities at a reduced interest rate to qualified customers, enabling them to spread the cost of vehicle acquisition over an agreed period of up to 48 months.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sola Adigun, Managing Director at Carloha Nigeria, stated: “The collaboration with Stanbic IBTC marks a significant step in enhancing the vehicle ownership experience for our customers. This partnership will provide Nigerians with easier access to premium Chery vehicles through flexible financing solutions, complemented by excellent aftersales support and the confidence that comes with the Chery brand.”

Similarly, Mr. Olu Delano, Executive Director, Personal & Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, remarked: “This partnership with Carloha Nigeria goes beyond vehicle financing; it is about creating opportunities for more Nigerians to access reliable mobility solutions. Together, we are enhancing the customer experience through convenience, transparency, and flexible financing options while contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s automotive sector.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing at Carloha Nigeria, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Stanbic IBTC, saying:

“What makes this partnership truly unique is that customers are not only gaining access to flexible vehicle financing from Stanbic IBTC but are also enjoying the exceptional benefits of CarlohaCare 6-6-7. With a 6-year warranty, 6 years of free scheduled maintenance, and 7 days repair promise, customers can enjoy a lower cost of ownership and greater peace of mind throughout their vehicle financing journey. Together with Stanbic IBTC, we are making vehicle ownership more accessible, affordable, and rewarding for Nigerians.”

The partnership is expected to run till June 2027 and will provide customers with a compelling combination of flexible financing, comprehensive after-sales support, and enhanced ownership benefits. Interested customers are encouraged to visit any Carloha showroom nationwide or contact Stanbic IBTC Bank for more information on eligibility requirements and available financing options under the scheme.