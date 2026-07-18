2Baba Brings More Than Just Music to August Homecoming Show 

Tosin Clegg

The Office of the Technical Adviser to the Governor of Benue State on Entertainment and Community Outreach, in partnership with Yankee Entertainment, is set to hold a one-of-a-kind homecoming show.

Tagged ‘The Community Outreach for a Better Benue with the Living Legend, 2Baba’, the event is set to celebrate his origin, history and enduring legacy, which has stood the test of time, spanning an incredible 20-plus years.

The event has been planned in such a way that it would hit the grassroots, discover the next generation of talents, and cap it all off with an unforgettable live concert featuring 2Baba.

The first leg of the events would be on the 4th and 5th of August 2026, which would feature a Community Outreach and Projects Tour, while August 6th would feature a Talent Hunt, Inauguration and Concert experience set to relive some of 2Baba’s biggest classics and originals.

What defines this show is the inclusive ticketing structure that sees regular tickets made available free of charge, giving many the opportunity to experience the event without any financial barrier. But for guests seeking a more elevated experience, the VIP option has been made available strictly by reservation, ensuring an exclusive and well-curated atmosphere for premium attendees.

Mallam Yankee has actively been a part of 2Baba’s music engagements lately, and this event promises to bring a more refined quality of music to many.

For 2Baba, this is long overdue, and he shared via an Instagram post, saying, “Benue, I’m coming HOME. I am proud to be part of this initiative as we are touching the grassroots, discovering new talent, and capping it all off with a massive live concert.”

Aside from the excitement of having 2Baba live in Benue, the idea of bringing empowerment, community outreach and projects that would benefit the state as a whole sits at the centre of it all, as the vision behind the event extends far beyond entertainment.

From youth empowerment initiatives and community outreach programmes to impactful social interventions, the event is designed to serve as a catalyst for positive change, proving that entertainment can be a powerful platform for development, inspiration and community transformation.

On the entertainment side, classics such as ‘African Queen, True Love, If Love Is a Crime, For Instance, Only Me, Implication, Rainbow Remix, Ole, Enter the Place, Amaka, Gaga Shuffle, We Must Groove, One Love, Dance Go (Eau De Vie),’ and many more are just a glimpse into an extensive catalogue that continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

Expectations are high for what the sound would be like and how the night would turn out to be truly spectacular.

As the face behind this show, he brings more than star power, but also a legacy of timeless music, unmatched stagecraft and an enduring connection with audiences.

His presence embodies the spirit of excellence, authenticity and celebration, making him the perfect figure to lead an event designed for empowerment and the unity of fans through music, culture and unforgettable live entertainment.