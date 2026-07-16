Ihezuo Believes Super Falcons Will Pick World Cup Ticket in Morocco 

Former junior international striker, Chinwendu Ihezuo, has admitted that the 14th edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals taking place in Morocco between July 26 and August 16 will be much tougher than the last competition held in the same North African Kingdom a year ago.

However, she believes the Super Falcons have the magic to pull the chestnut out of the fire and secure a ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup while retaining the trophy.

“This tournament will be tougher, much tougher. Last year, there was no FIFA Women’s World Cup ticket to fight for. When the first blast of the whistle goes on 26th July, the focus of all the teams will be on the World Cup ticket. As defending champions, we cannot afford to be over-confident.

“However, I believe in the team that we have, the oneness amongst us, our hard work, and the courage that keeps us going. We are not only going for a World Cup ticket but also to retain the Cup.”

Speaking about the injury that had sidelined her for some time now, Ihezuo, who plays her club football for Pachuca Tuzas in Mexico, declared that she is now fully fit and ready to help the Super Falcons clinch a record-extending 11th Women AFCON title.

“God has been great and I give Him all the glory. I am now healed and fully-recovered. Presently, my Club is in pre-season, but I am ready to fly to Morocco and team up with the Super Falcons of Africa to make Nigeria proud.”