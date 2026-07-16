  • Thursday, 16th July, 2026

Flying Eagles in Another Jollof Dance with Ghana

Featured | 5 seconds ago

*Also drawn against Togo, B’Faso in group stage of the U20 WAFU tourney

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, have been drawn to play Ghana’s Black Satellites, Togo’s Junior Sparrow Hawks and Burkina Faso’s Young Stallions in the group phase of this year’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) B U20 Championship to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

The draw conducted on Wednesday put the Flying Eagles and their opponents in Group B, while hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic and Niger Republic make up Group A.

Head Coach Abdu Maikaba and his charges will depart the country on Monday next week, with 23 players who are focused on making the country proud by winning one of WAFU B’s two tickets to next year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Ghana.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles, seven-time African champions and two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists, are the defending champions of the WAFU B U20 Championship, having defeated Ghana’s Satellites 2-1 in the final of the last edition of the competition in Lome in 2024.

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