Bournemouth in Talks for Benfica Defender

Bournemouthare in talks with Benfica to sign Portugal defender Antonio Silva as a replacement for Marcos Senesi.

The Cherries have targeted the 22-year-old following Senesi’s decision to leaveon a free transfer and join Tottenham Hotspur.

Silva is seen as a good ball-playing replacement for the Argentina centre-back, although Benfica have paused further progression in the talks as they look to get through Europa League qualifying.

The Portuguese club face St Gallen in Switzerland on 23 July, with the return a week later in Lisbon.

Silva has been a regular for Benfica since breaking into the first team in 2022 and has featured in the Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup.

He has 20 caps and was in Portugal’s squads for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 but was not selected by Roberto Martinez for this summer’s tournament.

Silva would become Bournemouth‘s second signing of the summer after the arrival of striker Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche in a deal worth up to £25.7m.