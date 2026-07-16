Sunderland Sign Belgium World Cup Defender Meunier

Sunderlandhave signed Belgium defender Thomas Meunier on a two-year deal following his departure from French side Lille.

The 34-year-old has made more than 550 senior club appearances and previously had spells with Club Brugge, Paris St-Germain, where he won three league titles, Borussia Dortmund and Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He also has 83 international caps and played for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

Meunier is the Black Cats’ first signing of the season after the departures of forward Eliezer Mayendaand midfielder Dan Neil.

“We are delighted to welcome Thomas to Sunderland,” said director of football Florent Ghisolfi.

“From the moment we started speaking, we felt he had a very positive feeling about the club.

“Throughout his career he has consistently performed at the highest level, representing some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Belgium on the international stage.”