  • Thursday, 16th July, 2026

Arsenal Forward, Trossard, Joins Besiktas for £15.3m

Featured | 7 seconds ago

Belgium forward Leandro Trossard has joined Turkish side Besiktas from Arsenalon a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old has been signed for 18m euros (£15.3m) – paid in six equal instalments over three years – and his deal also includes a further one-year option.

On Tuesday, he was given permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical after a transfer fee was agreed.

Trossard was under contract until 2027 with Arsenal, having joined from Brighton for £21m plus add-onsin January 2023.

He scored 36 goals and registered 34 assists in 174 appearances for the Gunners, helping Mikel Arteta’s side win last season’s Premier League title.

Trossard was a key player, starting in the Champions League final defeat by Paris St-Germain and 21 times in the league.

He also started all six games at this summer’s World Cup, scoring twice, as Belgium reached the quarter-finals before losing to Spain.

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