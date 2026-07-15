FIFA Plans Closing Ceremony to Celebrate Historic Tournament 

As the largest sporting event in history reaches its conclusion, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ closing ceremony, which will take place ahead of the final match at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July, will celebrate the 48 teams’ unforgettable journey across the three host countries and 16 Host Cities throughout the tournament.

This star-studded show will feature performances from Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, as well as a special appearance by Tom Cruise, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names in music and entertainment for an unforgettable celebration before kick-off.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final. One of the world’s most celebrated performers, Hudson’s powerful performance will set the stage for football’s biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament.

Produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, the closing ceremony will celebrate the passion, emotion and global spirit that have defined the 23rd FIFA World Cup: a game-changing event featuring 48 teams that has shattered records and inspired a new generation of girls and boys around the world to dream. More artists and special guests will be announced over the coming days.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer – FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early, as the closing ceremony begins at 13:30 local time, 90 minutes before kick-off. Gates open at 11:00 (four hours before the start of the match), when a full suite of experiences will begin, including exclusive activations, rewards and additional pre-match entertainment.”