UNIPORT VC Declares Zero Tolerance for Cultism, Sexual Harassment

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Prof. Chike Princewill Chike, has warned students and staff against acts capable of tarnishing the university’s image, and pledged to reposition the institution on the pillars of discipline, integrity and academic excellence,

He stated this during his inaugural address at the university’s CBN Hall shortly after the formal handover ceremony by his predecessor, Prof. Georgewill Owunari.

He declared that his administration would maintain zero tolerance for cultism, criminality and other forms of misconduct that threaten peace and academic excellence on campus.

Chike warned members of staff against sexual harassment, fraud, bribery and other unethical practices, urging them to embrace integrity or leave the university.

He urged parents and guardians to counsel their children and wards against engaging in activities capable of jeopardising their future.

He stated that his administration would be anchored on accountability and ethical leadership. “The council members are watching us. If you cannot work under a clean slate, then you may have to leave,” he said.

He unveiled an eight-point strategic agenda to drive his administration, comprising academic excellence and quality assurance; research, innovation and knowledge translation; digital transformation and ICT-driven governance; institutional harmony and inclusive leadership; internationalisation; student support and success; financial sustainability; and resource mobilisation.

The VC stressed the need for stronger collaboration with stakeholders, alumni and the private sector, noting that government alone can no longer sustain the funding needs of tertiary education.

“The federal government cannot do it alone. Our institution needs support. Help pay the school fees of some students. Our laboratories need support. Our research centres need support. Our centres of excellence need support,” he stated.

Describing himself as a proud product of UNIPORT, Chike challenged students and academic staff to aspire to global excellence, including winning Nobel Prizes, insisting that world-class achievements are attainable within Nigeria.

He attributed his emergence as VC to divine grace and appealed to other contestants in the selection process to support him in advancing the university’s vision of academic excellence.

Chike also thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving his appointment, as well as other individuals who supported his emergence.

He specifically acknowledged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom he described as a strong advocate of academic excellence.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the 17th Governing Council, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, said that the appointment process was transparent and strictly guided by due process.

According to him, 22 professors, including 18 from universities across Nigeria and four from Ghana, applied for the position, making the selection highly competitive.

Expressing confidence that Chike’s leadership would take the institution to greater heights, Ohuabunwa urged members of the university community to give the new VC the necessary support.