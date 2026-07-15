SAZUCELF 2026: SAZU VC Calls for Unity Through Cultural Diversity

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Vice-Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi, Professor Fatimah Tahir, has stressed the need for peaceful coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect among Nigerians, describing cultural diversity as a unifying force.

Tahir stated this during the Second Cultural Exhibition and Language Fair (SAZUSELF 2026), organised by the Centre for Languages and Culture Studies of the university.

The vice-chancellor recalled the success of the maiden edition held last year, saying that it revealed the rich cultural and linguistic diversity within the university community.xqqwe

“About a year ago, we had a similar programme and it truly demonstrated that there is unity in diversity. We discovered different languages and cultures within the university that many of us never knew existed, and today we are privileged to witness another remarkable edition,” she said.

Tahir noted that programmes promoting cultural interaction are essential in academic environments because they foster understanding, peaceful coexistence and respect for one another.

“It is always very important for people to live in peace and harmony, and we cannot achieve that if we do not have the ability to tolerate one another. Our presence here today demonstrates our commitment to living peacefully with each other, accommodating one another and embracing the concept of unity in diversity,” she added.

The vice-chancellor also directed the Centre for Languages and Culture Studies to establish a unit dedicated to documenting the university’s cultural and linguistic heritage. According to her, the initiative would preserve records of the various languages, cultural practices, traditional cuisines and artefacts represented within the institution for future generations.

She also suggested the establishment of a permanent cultural corner where artefacts from the diverse ethnic groups in the university would be displayed as part of efforts to preserve and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

She commended the director of the centre and the organising committee for their commitment to sustaining the festival and promoting cultural understanding within the university community.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Bala Azare, described Nigeria’s cultural and linguistic diversity as invaluable treasures that define the nation’s identity and strengthen unity among its people.

He said the festival was designed to promote cultural appreciation, preserve indigenous languages and traditions, deepen mutual understanding and encourage cooperation among members of the university community.

Azare thanked the university management for its unwavering support towards the successful hosting of the event and encouraged participants to proudly showcase their cultural heritage while promoting healthy competition, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Seventeen cultural groups, alongside two Hausa Language clubs, Sashen Hausa and Gamji, participated in the festival, displaying their rich cultural heritage through language exhibitions, traditional cuisines, music and dance performances.

Highlights of the event included indigenous cuisine and language exhibitions, a guided exhibition tour led by the vice-chancellor, cultural performances by pupils of the University Staff School, the investiture of Professor Fatimah Tahir as the ‘Culture Ambassador’, and colourful cultural dances and traditional music presented by the participating groups.