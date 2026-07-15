Bows, Para Bows to Kickoff Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games 

Bowls and Para Bowls have the honour of providing the first sporting action at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games as a new format injects fun and an upbeat atmosphere into the event.

The draw and schedule for the popular sport have been released, with an extra day of competition added, after “unprecedented demand” to participate.

Bowls and Para Bowls are among the fastest growing sports across the Commonwealth and will take the spotlight at the SEC Centre for one of the sport’s biggest stages.

There’ll be a great atmosphere at the SEC with spectators treated to the exciting indoor format, four games playing simultaneously and music too, making it an unforgettable occasion for fans to get involved and support their favourites.

The new format and schedule are highlighted as a “positive step” showing huge enthusiasm for the competition

A “Day 0” has been added to the Competition Schedule on Thursday 23 July with a session at 09:30-16.25. The timings will allow athletes to take to the rink and still attend the Opening Ceremony in the evening.

As a bonus, anyone who has bought Bowls and Para Bowls tickets can come along and enjoy the extra session for free on 23 July.

Glasgow 2026 has also released back seat Bowls and Para Bowls tickets for as little as £10, on sale from 10am Monday 13 July.

In total, seven gold medals are at stake across Bowls and Para Bowls with World champ Jason Banks is leading the charge for Scotland.

The largest entry in the Men’s Singles with 26 nations including Scotland and the home nations, the crown dependencies of Jersey, Isle of Man and Guernsey, plus Malaysia, Australia, India, Pakistan, Falkland Islands and Cook Islands.

The Women’s Singles will be fought between 25 countries including the home nations, New Zealand, Singapore, Norfolk Island and the Polynesian island of Niue.

The Men’s Pair (24 teams) and Women’s Pair (25 teams) will also play in sections before the knockout stages.

Para Bowls sees three medal tussles with the Para Men’s Pairs, Para Women’s Pairs and Para Mixed Pairs, with Scotland, England, Australia and New Zealand represented in all three.

Natalie Cunningham, Director of Sport, Glasgow 2026 said: “This marks a truly positive step in the worldwide appeal of the sport and the enthusiasm of the Commonwealth to participate. We have experienced unprecedented demand from Commonwealth Games Associations to participate in the new and innovative Bowls & Para Bowls format designed for Glasgow 2026.

“Glasgow 2026 has worked in close collaboration with World Bowls and Commonwealth Sport to put together a great competition that will enthral the crowds and showcase the skill of the competitors.”

Ann-Louise Morgan, Director of Sport at Commonwealth Sport said: “It’s fitting that Bowls and Para Bowls will provide the first sporting action of Glasgow 2026. Few sports better reflect what makes the Commonwealth Games unique, bringing together athletes from across the Commonwealth in a competition that is fiercely contested, inclusive and played in communities across the Commonwealth.

“The level of interest from Commonwealth Games Associations reflects the continued growth of the sport. With established champions competing alongside athletes making their Commonwealth Games debut, Bowls and Para Bowls will set the tone for an unforgettable eleven days of sport.”

Neil Dalrymple, Chief Executive Officer, World Bowls, said: “The Commonwealth Games has always provided one of the premier stages for our sport, and we are delighted that Bowls and Para Bowls will once again take centre stage as the first competition to begin at Glasgow 2026. The unprecedented demand from Commonwealth nations and territories to participate is a powerful reflection of the continued growth, inclusivity and global appeal of our sport.

“Bowls and Para Bowls are accessible, highly competitive and truly representative of the Commonwealth family, bringing together athletes of all ages and abilities. We look forward to seeing the world’s best bowlers and para bowlers play in a short and exciting competition format showcasing our sport to new audiences around the world. Glasgow 2026 promises to be a fantastic celebration of excellence, friendship and inclusion.”

Team Scotland has named a “very strong” line up. Seven-time medallist Alex ‘Tattie’ Marshall will join forces with Paul Foster, who is heading to his sixth Games with six medals in hand, in the Men’s Pairs.

On his eighth selection, Alex said: “It is always such an honour. To have another opportunity to be a part of a home Games is also not lost on me. Paul and I will give it our very best to try and win a medal for the team.”

A notable newcomer, and keeping it in the family, is Beth Riva, 23, the niece of Alex Marshall. Beth is the world mixed pairs champion with Jason Banks.

Leading the charge in the Para Bowls team is Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Pauline Wilson with Mary Wilson in the Para Women’s Pairs.

Team England’s 14-strong Bowls and Para Bowls squad includes Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Nick Brett who has seven world indoor titles to his name.

Cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy sent a special message to the Scotland team saying: “The Team Scotland bowls team capture the spirit of what the Scottish team are about. Good luck to the bowls team!”

Bowls is one of the original six sports on the Commonwealth Games programme, meaning it has been played at every Games since 1930, apart from Kingston 1966, where no Bowls facilities were available. Para Bowls was introduced in 2002 after a successful appearance as a demonstration sport at Victoria 1994.

Host nation Scotland has a proud history in Bowls – including two record-setting performances at Birmingham 2022. George Miller became the oldest men’s gold medallist at 75 years and 8 months serving as director for visually impaired bowler Melanie Innes in the B2/B3 mixed pairs.

Rosemary Lenton, aged 72, became the oldest women’s gold winner in the Para Women’s Pairs.

Glasgow 2026 is the largest sporting event in the UK this year, with around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories set to compete in 10 sports and six Para sports, in four iconic venues across the city.