CLEAN COOKING TRANSFORMS LIVES IN FCT

Across communities in the FCT, a quiet but significant transformation is taking place in thousands of homes. Kitchens once filled with smoke from firewood, charcoal and kerosene are gradually giving way to cleaner, safer and healthier cooking with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Through the Project Breathe Clean Air Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), working through the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), in partnership with IHS Nigeria (Towers of Strength), has successfully distributed more than 10,000 cooking gas cylinders to vulnerable households across the six area councils of the FCT.

More than a cooking gas intervention, the initiative has become a public health programme, an environmental sustainability project and a social protection scheme that is improving the quality of life of women and their families.

For decades, many low-income households depended on firewood, charcoal and kerosene as their primary cooking fuels. Medical experts have consistently warned that prolonged exposure to indoor smoke contributes to respiratory illnesses, asthma, pneumonia, persistent cough, eye irritation and other health complications, particularly among women and children who spend the most time around cooking areas.



Recognising these dangers, the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, championed the implementation of Project Breathe Clean Air Abuja as a practical intervention to reduce indoor air pollution while promoting healthier communities.

The programme went beyond simply distributing gas cylinders. Beneficiaries also received one-year free refill vouchers and one-year health insurance coverage, ensuring that vulnerable households would continue using clean energy without reverting to unhealthy alternatives.

This innovative approach combines preventive healthcare, environmental protection and poverty reduction into one comprehensive intervention.

From Abaji to Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), beneficiaries are already experiencing the impact of the programme.

Women from Bwari and AMAC echoed similar sentiments, praising the FCTA for introducing an intervention that not only protects their health but also restores dignity to daily living.

For many petty food vendors across the Area Councils, the availability of cleaner cooking fuel has also translated into greater efficiency, reduced cooking time and improved productivity.



The success of Project Breathe Clean Air Abuja demonstrates what can be achieved when government and the private sector work together for the public good.

IHS Nigeria’s support reflects its commitment to environmental sustainability, renewable energy adoption and healthier communities. By partnering with the FCTA, the company has contributed to reducing carbon emissions while helping vulnerable households transition to cleaner sources of energy.

The project equally reflects the growing emphasis of the FCTA on preventive healthcare—addressing the causes of disease before they become expensive medical conditions.

Community leaders across the Area Councils have also played an important role by mobilising residents, supporting awareness campaigns and encouraging beneficiaries to embrace safe handling of cooking gas. Safety demonstrations by the Federal Fire Service have further strengthened public confidence in the use of LPG.

The successful implementation of Project Breathe Clean Air Abuja is another demonstration of the FCT Administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of residents through practical, people-centred policies.

Under the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the Health Services and Environment Secretariat has continued to pursue innovative interventions that directly improve the quality of life of ordinary citizens. Rather than focusing solely on curative healthcare, the Administration is investing in preventive measures that keep families healthier while protecting the environment.

The initiative deserves commendation not only for distributing cooking gas cylinders but for adopting a comprehensive model that includes health insurance, refill support, safety education and sustained behavioural change.

As more than 10,000 households across the six Area Councils begin a new chapter of cleaner cooking, Project Breathe Clean Air Abuja stands as evidence that thoughtful public policy can transform everyday life.

For thousands of women, the benefits extend beyond preparing meals. It means healthier lungs for their children, safer kitchens, reduced household expenses, more productive time and renewed hope.

It also serves as a reminder that when visionary leadership, strategic partnerships and community participation come together, government interventions can produce measurable improvements that touch lives where they matter most—in the home.

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department FCTA

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