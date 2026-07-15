England Eye First Final in 60 Years Against Cup Holders Argentina Tonight

England and Argentina will line up in the second semifinal fixture of the 2026 World Cup tonight in Atlanta with the winner facing European champions Spain who stunned favourites France 2-0 in the final on Sunday.

Tonight’s fixture carries the full weight of World Cup history between two nations who have shared some of the tournament’s most memorable moments.

England are seeking their first World Cup final appearance since 1966, the year they lifted the trophy on home soil. Argentina, the reigning champions, are chasing a fourth World Cup title and a second in successive editions, a feat that would cement their status as the dominant side of the modern era.

England’s World Cup 2026 campaign has been built on a blend of attacking firepower and defensive organisation. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each scored six goals at this tournament, giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a dual threat that few teams at the World Cup 2026 bracket stage can match.

As at last night, only Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah were the only players set to be unavailable for England. Henderson is still recovering from surgery on the broken armhe suffered while celebrating the win over Mexico in the Last 16, while defender Quansah is suspended following his red card in the same game.

It leaves Coach Tuchel with options as he finalises his starting XI.

The England boss is yet to field the same starting back four in consecutive games at the World Cup but has considered keeping the same defence that began the quarter-final against Norway.

Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly all started, and it is understood that Tuchel was impressed with how the quartet operated in the 2-1 win.

Declan Rice’s preparation for the game against Norway was severely disrupted by illness – but BBC Sport reported on Mondaythere was optimism his condition had improved enough for him to take his place in the team tonight.

Rice trained fully yesterday and is expected to start in Atlanta.

Their route to the last four has included wins over Mexico and DR Congo alongside draws against Norway and Ghana, suggesting a side capable of results but not always comfortable.

Argentina on the other hand have looked like potential champions throughout, even when results have not been straightforward. Lionel Messi’s eight goals at this tournament are the standout individual contribution at the competition, and Lionel Scaloni’s side have demonstrated the ability to grind out results as well as win convincingly. Their 3-2 win over Egypt in the quarter-finals and a 3-1 victory against Jordan show a team comfortable in tight encounters.

For England, the World Cup 2026 knockout stage has demanded more of their squad than the group phase. The 1-1 draw with Norway in the quarter-final suggests vulnerability when facing opponents who can absorb pressure and hit on the counter. Against Argentina’s quality in transition, that could prove a significant factor.