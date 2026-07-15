Fantastic Spain Stun France to Reach 2026 World Cup Final

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Against all odds, European champions Spain produced a masterclass act that effectively neutralised France’s Les Bleus 2-0 to book their place in Sunday’s final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It is Spain’s only second World Cup final berth in history after playing in South Africa 2010 and winning the cup.

On a day that all eyes were on the French team to reproduce their flawless act that brought them to the semifinal unbeaten from group stage, Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne brought down Lamine Yamal inside the box.

Kylian Mbappe who is tied on same eight goals as Lionel Messi was expected to make a difference. But was rendered ineffective.

Didier Deschamps men did all they know how to do but La Roja simply refused to cave in. Spain’s confidence grew with every touch of the ball.

Before that goal, it was the French that built the momentum with Ousmane Dembele looking to provide the trick to unlock Spain’s defence marshaled by Marc Cucurella, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi and Pedro Porro.

Few minutes later, Yamal intelligently tried to steal ball from the blind side of Digne but the French defender unprofessionally kicked him for the penalty.

Unlike what the French side have played up to the last four stage, Les Bleus resumption from break didn’t conjure anything spectacular.

Instead, it was Pedro Porro who made sure of the win with a brilliant second goal in the 58th minute.

Injury blow to William Saliba made matters worse for the French side who were aiming to banish the ghost of missing the ultimate price when they lost to Argentina in the 2022 final in Qatar.

If there is a particular player to credit Spain’s victory for, it is Rodri. Rodri was brilliant again for Spain in their midfield, dictating the game from the middle of the pitch and stifling French attacks in equal measure.

For Coach Luis de la Fuente who is aiming to rewrite World Cup history in Spain, his influence is growing. He’s gradually becoming one of the great international managers as he will lead Spain to their second major-tournament final under his stewardship after winning Euro 2024 with La Roja.

Spain will face either England or reigning champions Argentina as they seek to win the World Cup for a second time. France will contest Saturday’s third-place play-off.

RESULT

France 0-2 Spain

TODAY

England v Argentina (8pm)