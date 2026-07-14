Sokoto Govt Hands Over Site for Construction of Modern Sports Arena at Ummaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic

On Saturday, the Sokoto State Government officially handed over the site for the construction of a modern sports arena at Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening sports development and improving infrastructure across tertiary institutions in the state.

Speaking during the official site handover ceremony, the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Maishanu, stated that the project is a clear demonstration of the administration’s dedication to fulfilling its promises to the people of Sokoto State.

According to the Commissioner, the construction of the sports arena is one of the key initiatives of the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, FCNA, aimed at promoting physical fitness, discovering and nurturing sporting talents, and providing a conducive environment for recreational activities for students and the wider community.

Prof. Maishanu noted that the present administration remains committed to creating an enabling environment for teaching, learning, and the overall development of tertiary education through the provision of quality infrastructure.

In his remarks, the Acting Rector of Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic Sokoto State, Engr. Aliyu Suleman Mindaudu, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education for the landmark intervention. He described the project as a major milestone in the institution’s development and assured the government that the Polytechnic would ensure the proper protection, maintenance, and effective utilization of the facility upon its completion.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Polytechnic Governing Board, Prof. Aminu Salihu Mikailu, members of the Governing Board, the Registrar, Malam Sirajo Abubakar, the Bursar, Alhaji Mukhtar Bala, Directors, and other principal officers of the institution, who witnessed the official handing over of the project site to the contractor.

The Ministry for Higher Education reiterates its commitment to supporting the vision of the administration of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto in providing quality educational infrastructure and creating opportunities that promote academic excellence, youth development, and sporting activities across tertiary institutions in Sokoto State.