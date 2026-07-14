APM Party Uploads Makinde, National Assembly Candidates on INEC’s Portal

• Says Makinde positioned to win 2027 presidential poll

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Allied People’s Movement (APM), has said its presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was well positioned to win the 2027 presidential election, given his rising popularity and accepta-bility among Nigerians as a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu.

This was as the party confirmed that it has successfully uploaded Makinde’s details alongside those of other candidates of the party for the 2027 general election to the Independent National Electoral Com-mission (INEC), in line with the Commission’s timetable.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, said the nomination details of its presidential, vice-presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates had been successfully submitted to INEC.

Yusuf said the APM was determined to win the Presidential and other elections, adding that this was the reason the party “is taking no half measures” in intensifying its broad-based engagement with Nige-rians across the country especially those at the grassroots while ensuring the credibility and electoral acceptability of its candidates at all levels.

He informed that the engagement was yielding dividends as the party has been witnessing unprece-dented surge of members and supporters since the entrance of key political figures especially Governor Makinde and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who is also contesting a senatorial seat in Bauchi State.

“We have uploaded details of our Presidential, Vice Presidential and National Assembly candidates as required by INEC. This marks another important milestone in our journey towards offering Nigerians a credible, competent and people-oriented alternative in the 2027 general elections.

“Our confidence is rooted in our continuous engagement with Nigerians and the array of very credible candidates that we are fielding at all levels.

“The APM is proud of the quality of leaders flying its flag across the country. Our candidates are men and women of proven character, integrity and outstanding performance in their respective fields. They embody the values of accountability, service and purposeful leadership that Nigerians have consistently demanded.

“Across the country, citizens have expressed deep concerns about the rising cost of living, widespread insecurity, unemployment and declining economic opportunities. These are genuine concerns that re-quire practical solutions and compassionate leadership which only the APM can offer.

“So, with an APM-led administration and Makinde on the saddle, the welfare of Nigerians will be at the centre of government policies.

“We have a presidential candidate who not only has the commitment but also the leadership capacity and competence to secure our nation, rebuild the economy and ensure that every Nigerian enjoys the dividends of good governance.”