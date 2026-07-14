LUCOSA Celebrates Excellence at the Graduation Ceremony of the Class of 2026

The Lumen Christi Old Students Association (LUCOSA) proudly joined the school community to celebrate the Graduation Ceremony of the Class of 2026, an occasion that highlighted academic excellence and reaffirmed support for the next generation of leaders.

As part of the ceremony, LUCOSA presented Academic Excellence Awards to outstanding students. The financial awards were generously sponsored by Lady Rosemary Ikuenobe, LUCOSA Vice President (Diaspora), through the Lady Rosemary Ikuenobe Foundation, an NGO dedicated to promoting children’s health and education. Each recipient received a cash award of N100,000, with Emeshili Uchechukwu Maynard recognized as the Overall Best Student, Aimua Michael Ehinomen awarded Best in Science, Obioma-Obikeze Chidera Chidubem named Best in Social Science, and Ogboro Ogiesoba Avan honored as Best in Arts. In addition, the graduating Class of 2026 was presented with a N1,000,000 gift to support their future endeavours.

Speaking at the event, Chief Tosan Aiboni, President of LUCOSA, remarked: “This ceremony is a testament to the enduring values of excellence and discipline that Lumen Christi instills in its students. As alumni, it is our responsibility to encourage and support the next generation, ensuring they are equipped to lead with integrity and vision.”

Adding his voice, Emeritus President Paul Usenbo, Edo State Commissioner for Power, stated: “Education remains the cornerstone of progress in our society. By investing in these young leaders, we are not only honoring their achievements but also laying the foundation for a brighter future for Edo State and Nigeria at large.”

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Hon. Omoh Anabor, Honourable Commissioner for Business, Trade and Cooperatives, Edo State, and Oshiobugie Okhuemoi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity. Their presence underscored the importance of nurturing excellence and investing in the future of young leaders.

Through initiatives like these, LUCOSA continues to champion academic excellence, reward achievement, and give back meaningfully to its alma mater, ensuring that the values of hard work and dedication remain central to the school community.