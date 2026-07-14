NGO, Foundation Urge Christian Leaders to Lead Fight Against Gender-Based Violence 

James Sowole, Abeokuta

Religious leaders in Ogun State have been charged to take a more active role in preventing violence against women and girls by creating safer and violence-free environments within their churches and communities.

The call was made during a two-day consultative and capacity-building meeting organised by the Centre for Women’s Health Information (CEWHIN), with support from the Ford Foundation, for Christian leaders in the state.

The programme, held at Idi-Aba Baptist Church, Abeokuta, was part of the project titled: ‘Partnership for Enhanced Violence Against Women and Girls Prevention Among Religious and Traditional Stakeholders in Ogun and Osun States, Nigeria.’

The two-day training was attended by clerics, social work ministers, deacons from Nigerian Baptist Convention and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian leaders in Ogun State.

The initiative was designed to strengthen the capacity of religious stakeholders on prevention, identification and response to Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), which remain a major social challenge with serious consequences for families and communities.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of CEWHIN, Mrs Atinuke Odukoya, highlighted various forms of abuse, including physical violence, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation, stressing the need for religious institutions to take deliberate steps towards preventing such acts.

Odukoya explained that the misuse of power, trust or authority to obtain sexual favours constitutes abuse, adding that no Christian doctrine or teaching supports any form of exploitation or violence.

She urged churches to establish effective safeguarding structures that would minimise opportunities for abuse, promote early reporting, provide support for survivors and ensure accountability for offenders.

According to him, religious institutions occupy strategic positions in society and must use their influence to promote dignity, respect and protection for women and girls.

“Churches must become safe spaces where every individual, especially vulnerable persons, can worship and participate without fear of abuse or exploitation,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Stephen Ilesanmi of Facaulty of Law, University of Ibadan, urged church leaders not to shield GBV offenders from punishment no matter the status.

Also speaking at the session, Rev. Adeeko Gbolahan condemned all forms of violence against women and girls within homes and communities, noting that Christian teachings encourage love, respect and peaceful coexistence.

Drawing from biblical principles, Adeeko urged Christian leaders to lead by example by speaking against domestic violence and promoting healthy family relationships among their members.

He emphasised that religious leaders have a responsibility to educate their congregations on the dangers of abuse and encourage victims to seek help rather than remain silent.

Participants at the workshop appreciated CEWHIN and the Ford Foundation for the initiative, describing the training as timely and impactful in addressing violence against women and girls.

They also recommended practical measures to reduce abuse in society, including increased awareness campaigns, stronger reporting mechanisms and collaboration among religious, traditional and community leaders.

The participants pledged to apply the lessons learnt during the capacity-building session in their various churches and assemblies, while working towards building communities where women and girls can live free from violence and discrimination.