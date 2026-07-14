Ondo 2027: Prince Adekanmi Emerges as NDC House of Representatives Candidate forOkitipupa/Irele

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Prince Kenny Adekanmi, popularly known as Kenny Kunma, has emerged as the the candidate representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency of Ondo State, in 2027 general elections

Speaking in Osogbo with THISDAY, after declaration of his candidacy, Adekanmi commended the stakeholders for their efforts over the years for calling on him to represent them in the National Assembly.

According to him, “The task ahead is the responsibility of us all regardless of our political affiliations or sentiments. We have a responsibility to elect a representative that truly cares, a representative that will meet the needs and yearnings of our people, and serve as a worthy ambassador for our federal constituency. “

He stressed that “We need to urgently repurpose our federal constituency office as an efficient vehicle to help drive our people to the destination of rapid growth and desired development.”

Adekanmi emphasized that in furtherance of this great mission, “we have adopted the Nigeria Democratic Congress(NDC) as the platform of choice to actualize our goal. “

He noted that the decision was not an easy one, but it was taken in the overall best interest of our people after rigorous consultation across various spectrum of our federal constituency.

Adekanmi posited that after fervent prayers, deep reflections, and wide consultation with the various socio-cultural and political influence groups “within our communities, I have come to the conclusion that yielding to these calls is a patriotic duty to better the lives of our people and grow our communities.”

He said, “with the deepest sense of responsibility, I yield to your desire for me to represent you in the House of Representatives in 2027.”

“I agree with your conviction that I am suitable to provide a transformative and people-driven representation to the federal constituency, if given the opportunity to be your representative.”

“I also firmly believe that if we make significant sacrifices, however inconvenient, by entrusting me with your mandate, we would have elected our ideal people’s representative who will work for the benefit of us all.”

He however commended the leadership of the NDC, members of the party, the teeming supporters for their trust in the ideals that I exemplify, and the general public who have always supported my vision regardless of your political affiliations.

He then posited that “as we commence this journey together, I will be needing your prayers and all the necessary support and action required to achieve this aim”.