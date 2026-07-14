Tinubu Transmits State Police Bill to House

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the State Police Bill to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create a constitutional pathway for the establishment of State Police Services.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas read the President’s letter during the plenary on Tuesday.

This Bill builds on the significant work already done in this regard by the House and incorporates additional safeguards to ensure that the creation of a dual policing structure to address the nation’s evolving national security challenges can be achieved quickly and effectively to the benefit of all Nigerians.

The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration’s strategy to reorganize Nigeria’s security architecture to better protect our citizens, and I am confident that the House of Representatives will act quickly to consider and pass this Bill.

Meanwhile, the Green Chamber has rescinded the passage of its Constitution Alteration Bill seeking to establish State Police Services across the Federation following the presentation of an Executive Bill on the subject transmitted to the National Assembly by the President.

The Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi in a statement issued Tuesday recalled that the House had earlier passed its version of the State Police Constitution Alteration Bill on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and subsequently constituted a 12-member Conference Committee on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to harmonise differences between the versions passed by the House and the Senate.

He added: “However, following the transmission of the Executive Bill, the House determined that new considerations relating to the structure, framework, and implementation of State Police Services necessitated an efficient legislative approach to ensure a coherent constitutional framework consistent with Nigeria’s evolving national security architecture.

The spokesperson said the decision followed the adoption of a motion titled “Need to Rescind the Resolution on a Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters and the Composition of the Conference Committee Pursuant to Order Nine, Rule 6 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives,” sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Francis Waive.

Accordingly, Rotimi said the House rescinded its earlier resolution and dissolved the Conference Committee, paving the way for consideration of the Executive Bill and avoiding parallel constitutional amendment processes on the same subject.

The Executive Bill was presented for First Reading, and subsequently passed Second Reading after the debate was led by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere and thereafter referred to the House Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative action.

Rotimi noted: “The House emphasised that its decision should not be construed as a withdrawal of legislative support for State Police.

“Rather, it reflects the resolve of the House, working in concert with the Executive, to ensure that the constitutional framework establishing State Police Services is comprehensive, effective, and responsive to Nigeria’s evolving security realities.

“The House of Representatives remains committed to advancing constitutional reforms through a transparent and rigorous legislative process that strengthens Nigeria’s democratic institutions and responds effectively to the nation’s evolving governance and security needs.”